Fort Smith, Arkansas Native is USS Carl Vinson’s “Sailor of the Day”

PACIFIC OCEAN – Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Ethan McNally, a native of Fort Smith, Arkansas serving aboard Nimitz-class nuclear aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), was recognized as Vinson’s “Sailor of the Day” in a ceremony on the ship’s bridge, Nov. 20. McNally was selected for this honor from among over 3,000 Sailors in the ship’s crew.



McNally serves the medical department by assisting with patient intake, conducting triage, providing basic first aid to the crew and supporting Vinson’s medical providers. He is also a flight deck corpsman and is responsible for assisting with any potential medical casualties that may occur on the ship’s flight deck.



McNally graduated from North Side High School in 2015 and joined the Navy in June 2016.



As McNally continues to serve aboard Vinson, he wants to give a shout out to his family back at home.



“I hope my dad reads this article,” said McNally. “He’s been a huge support through my whole Navy career.”



Vinson is currently underway conducting routine maritime operations.

