Female Field Artillery Officer earns the Expert Soldier Badge

Hohenfels, GERMANY - U.S. Army Capt. Kelly Turner has made history for American Soldiers stationed in Europe. On Nov, 20, Turner, a native of Edmonds, Washington, assigned to the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, became one of the first female field artillery officers in Europe to earn the right to wear the prestigious Expert Soldier’s Badge (ESB). She said the five-day skills competition pushed her to her limits.



“It was a lot more difficult than I thought it would be,” said Turner. “I didn’t realize there’s a lot of detail and a lot of tasks that I would have to complete.”



Turner, an artillery officer, was one of 55 Soldiers that participated in the ESB.



“Being the only one of three women to compete and make it, I kind of wish they were still out here with me,” said Turner. “I feel like my past experience maybe set me up for success a little bit more, and that’s why I was still in the game.”



The ESB competition was an opportunity for Soldiers in non-infantry occupations to demonstrate proficiency in their warrior tasks and skills. Turner said she underestimated how challenging the competition would be.



“I didn’t realize how similar ESB was to the Expert Infantry Badge - they’re almost identical,” said Turner. “It is a lot more than I thought it would be, but it’s doable.”



Lt. Col. Elliot Harris, JMRC Senior Fire Support and Observer Coach/Trainer and Turner’s supervisor, said that the traits that make her successful are dedication and commitment to accomplishing a job and task.



“I’m very proud of her,” said Harris. “She is one of the first field artillery officers and the first female field artillery Soldier to earn this award.”



The test itself consisted of the Army Combat Fitness Test, day and night land navigation, a total of 30 individual testing stations on various warrior tasks and drills (which include topics such as react to an improvised explosive device attack, and search of an individual in a tactical environment), and a grueling 12-mile ruck march.



“You have to be physically fit because land navigation has so much distance to cover,” said Turner. “The PT test, and the 12-mile ruck in three hours are definitely no joke, either.”



“She spent a lot of time really training and preparing for this,” said Harris. “She put her heart and soul into it, just like everything else she does.”



Turner now has a unique outlook on future ESB competitions. She believes this is one competition that is here to stay.



“I’m gonna encourage others to go for it,” said Turner. I think the ESB is going to make better Soldiers and put everybody back onto that Soldier playing field.”



Turner wants to encourage other Soldiers to go for the ESB. One word of caution: they should prepare themselves.



“Know your warrior tasks and drills,” said Turner. “Get physically fit, and and just know what you’re getting into before-hand.”



Being dependable and committed are other ways Harris described Turner. He said she is the type of person that believes in being steadfast when faced with an objective, or when dealing with a job to be done.



“She’s not gonna leave any task undone, which is a trait that makes her a great Army officer,” said Harris. “I think that makes her successful not only as an army officer, but also as a field artilleryman, and as an OC/T.”