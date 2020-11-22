Photo Essay: 2020 Thanksgiving meal for service members, families at Fort McCoy

Soldiers receive plates of food during the annual Fort McCoy Thanksgiving meal Nov. 19, 2020, at the Noncommissioned Officer Academy Dining Facility on the cantonment area at Fort McCoy, Wis.
The meal included all the traditional Thanksgiving staples served by "celebrity" servers, including Maj. Gen. Darrell Guthrie, 88th Readiness Division Commander and Fort McCoy's senior commander, and Fort McCoy Deputy to the Garrison Commander Brad Stewart as well as many others.
The event was organized by the Fort McCoy Logistics Readiness Center's Food Services Division.
Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin. Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”
The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.
Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”
