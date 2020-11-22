Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Photo Essay: 2020 Thanksgiving meal for service members, families at Fort McCoy

    2020 Thanksgiving meal for service members, families at Fort McCoy

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | A Soldier receives a plate of food during the annual Fort McCoy Thanksgiving meal Nov....... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    11.22.2020

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                          

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Soldiers receive plates of food during the annual Fort McCoy Thanksgiving meal Nov. 19, 2020, at the Noncommissioned Officer Academy Dining Facility on the cantonment area at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    The meal included all the traditional Thanksgiving staples served by "celebrity" servers, including Maj. Gen. Darrell Guthrie, 88th Readiness Division Commander and Fort McCoy's senior commander, and Fort McCoy Deputy to the Garrison Commander Brad Stewart as well as many others.

    The event was organized by the Fort McCoy Logistics Readiness Center's Food Services Division.

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin. Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 11.22.2020
    Date Posted: 11.22.2020 01:34
    Story ID: 383535
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Photo Essay: 2020 Thanksgiving meal for service members, families at Fort McCoy, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Fort McCoy

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    food
    Thanksgiving
    training
    Fort McCoy
    Fort McCoy Garrison
    88th Readiness Division
    Fort McCoy Logistics Readiness Center Food Services Division

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT