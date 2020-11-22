Photo Essay: 2020 Thanksgiving meal for service members, families at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | A Soldier receives a plate of food during the annual Fort McCoy Thanksgiving meal Nov....... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | A Soldier receives a plate of food during the annual Fort McCoy Thanksgiving meal Nov. 19, 2020, at the Noncommissioned Officer Academy Dining Facility on the cantonment area at Fort McCoy, Wis. The meal included all the traditional Thanksgiving staples served by "celebrity" servers, including Maj. Gen. Darrell Guthrie, 88th Readiness Division Commander and Fort McCoy's senior commander, and Fort McCoy Deputy to the Garrison Commander Brad Stewart as well as many others. The event was organized by the Fort McCoy Logistics Readiness Center's Food Services Division. (Photos by Scott T. Sturkol. Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Soldiers receive plates of food during the annual Fort McCoy Thanksgiving meal Nov. 19, 2020, at the Noncommissioned Officer Academy Dining Facility on the cantonment area at Fort McCoy, Wis.



The meal included all the traditional Thanksgiving staples served by "celebrity" servers, including Maj. Gen. Darrell Guthrie, 88th Readiness Division Commander and Fort McCoy's senior commander, and Fort McCoy Deputy to the Garrison Commander Brad Stewart as well as many others.



The event was organized by the Fort McCoy Logistics Readiness Center's Food Services Division.



