Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Photo Essay: Soldiers participate in 38A civil affairs training at Fort McCoy

    Soldiers participate in 38A civil affairs training at Fort McCoy

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | Civil affairs Soldiers participate in a simulated key leader engagement Oct. 30, 2020,...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2020

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                          

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Civil affairs Soldiers participate in a simulated key leader engagement Oct. 30, 2020, in a classroom in building 50 as part of a 38A Civil Affairs Military Occupational Specialty-Transition Course at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    The course is coordinated by the 6th Brigade (Civil Affair/Psychological Operations), 102nd Division, and held regularly at the installation.

    The training was held on post from Oct. 19 to Nov. 15, 2020, and approximately 25 students participated.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 11.21.2020
    Date Posted: 11.21.2020 22:49
    Story ID: 383533
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Photo Essay: Soldiers participate in 38A civil affairs training at Fort McCoy, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Fort McCoy

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    civil affairs
    training
    Fort McCoy
    institutional training
    special operations training
    Total Force Training Center
    38A MOS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT