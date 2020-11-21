Photo Essay: Soldiers participate in 38A civil affairs training at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Civil affairs Soldiers participate in a simulated key leader engagement Oct. 30, 2020,...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Civil affairs Soldiers participate in a simulated key leader engagement Oct. 30, 2020, in a classroom in building 50 as part of a 38A Civil Affairs Military Occupational Specialty-Transition Course at Fort McCoy, Wis. The course is coordinated by the 6th Brigade (Civil Affair/Psychological Operations), 102nd Division, and held regularly at the installation. The training was held on post from Oct. 19 to Nov. 15, 2020, and approximately 25 students participated. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

