Photo Essay: Soldiers participate in 38A civil affairs training at Fort McCoy

Civil affairs Soldiers participate in a simulated key leader engagement Oct. 30, 2020, in a classroom in building 50 as part of a 38A Civil Affairs Military Occupational Specialty-Transition Course at Fort McCoy, Wis.
The course is coordinated by the 6th Brigade (Civil Affair/Psychological Operations), 102nd Division, and held regularly at the installation.
The training was held on post from Oct. 19 to Nov. 15, 2020, and approximately 25 students participated.
|Date Taken:
|11.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.21.2020 22:49
|Story ID:
|383533
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
