JTF-Bravo begins Iota Response

Joint Task Force-Bravo has joined aerial relief operations following tropical storm Iota at the request of the governments of Guatemala and Honduras. Flight crews assigned to the 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment will be providing assistance in affected areas of both nations.

The task force recently supported immediate, life-saving efforts in Honduras, Panama and Guatemala in communities affected by Hurricane Eta, assisting in the rescue of 289 citizens, the transportation of approximately 378 thousand pounds of life-saving supplies, and the transportation of 85 emergency responders to areas stranded by the passing of the storm.

Although JTF-Bravo will still assist the governments of Honduras and Guatemala with search and rescue, JTF-Bravo’s primary focus for Hurricane Iota relief will focus on the delivery of humanitarian aid, working in conjunction with our partners and the U.S. Agency for International Development’s Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance.

The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) also requested the unique capabilities of the U.S. Department of Defense to help deliver relief supplies and humanitarian personnel to areas of difficult access in the region.

“Our team is ready to continue the fight,” said U.S. Army Col. John D. Litchfield, JTF-Bravo commander. “We are proud to continue working with our partners and USAID to get supplies to those who need it most. Our hearts go out to everyone who has been affected by these storms.”



In support of USAID, JTF-Bravo has flown 24 missions, transporting nearly 47 metric tons of food, water, hygiene kits, and other relief supplies to victims of the recent storms. Adm. Craig Faller, U.S. Southern Command commander, approved operations up to Dec. 2.

For more information, please contact U.S. Air Force Capt. Rachel N. Salpietra, JTF-Bravo Public Affairs director, at rachel.n.salpietra.mil@mail.mil

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.21.2020 Date Posted: 11.21.2020 21:51 Story ID: 383532 Location: SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HN Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JTF-Bravo begins Iota Response, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.