    Oskaloosa, Iowa Native is USS Carl Vinson’s “Sailor of the Day”

    Photo By Petty Officer 3rd Class Aaron Smith

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2020

    Story by Petty Officer 3rd Class Aaron Smith 

    USS Carl Vinson

    SAN DIEGO – Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Jared Jackson, a native of Oskaloosa, Iowa, serving aboard Nimitz-class nuclear aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), was recognized as Vinson’s “Sailor of the Day” in a ceremony on the ship’s bridge, Nov. 13. Jackson was selected for this honor from among over 3,000 Sailors in the ship’s crew.

    Jackson serves as a supervisor in deck department’s 1st division, leading 26 Sailors in ship essential tasks such as splicing, preparing mooring lines, deck preservation and conducting maintenance on life saving equipment like the inherently buoyant life preservers and distress location marker lights.

    Jackson graduated from Oskaloosa High School in 2013 and joined the Navy in November 2017. He’s been onboard Vinson since March 2020.

    As Jackson continues to serve aboard Vinson, he wants to give a shout out to a fellow Sailor.

    “I wouldn’t have made it to where I am today without Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Rashon Marshall,” said Jackson.

    Vinson is currently pierside in its homeport of San Diego.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 11.21.2020
    Date Posted: 11.22.2020
    Story ID: 383529
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Hometown: OSKALOOSA, IA, US
