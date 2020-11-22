Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Barry Returns to the South China Sea

    USS Barry Sails At Sunset

    Photo By Seaman Molly Crawford | PACIFIC OCEAN (Oct. 05, 2020) – The Arleigh burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS...... read more read more

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    11.22.2020

    Courtesy Story

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    By: Lt. j.g. Samuel Hardgrove, USS Barry Public Affairs

    SOUTH CHINA SEA – After conducting their fourth routine transit through the Taiwan Strait this year, Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Barry (DDG 52) returned to South China Sea to conduct maritime security operations and promote peace and stability in the region.

    “A continued presence in the South China Sea is vital in maintaining a free and open indo-pacific,” said Cmdr. Chris Gahl, Barry’s commanding officer. “The freedom of all nations to navigate in international waters is critically important. Barry's transit of the Taiwan Strait yesterday ensured the right and instills the confidence of all nations to trade and communicate in the South China Sea.”

    “It is incredible the number of fishing boats and merchants who pass through and conduct their business in these waters every day,” said Lt. j.g. Jordan Brooks, one of Barry’s officers of the deck. “To accomplish our mission safely, effectively and professionally, Barry constantly works as a team and is always alert and communicating.”

    U.S. Navy guided missile destroyers assigned to Destroyer Squadron 15, the largest U.S. destroyer squadron, have maintained a constant presence in the South China Sea. This November marks the fifth time of the 2020 deployment that Barry has conducted routine operations in the South China Sea.

    “This past April, Barry conducted a Freedom of Navigation (FON) operation around the Paracel Islands and then rendezvoused with the USS America expeditionary strike group for operations in the South China Sea,” said Lt. Cmdr. Timothy Baker, Barry’s plans and tactics officer. “Whether operating independently or as a part of a larger group, Barry serves as a highly visible symbol of the overwhelming force the United States can deploy to defeat aggression.”

    Maintaining a constant presence in the Indo-Pacific, Barry has sailed over 65,000 nautical miles this year and participated in eight multi-national exercises and training evolutions alongside partners from Australia, Canada, Japan, and the Republic of Korea. Most recently, Barry participated in exercise Keen Sword, a biennial exercise designed to enhance Japan-U.S. combat readiness and interoperability while strengthening relationships and demonstrating U.S. resolve to support the security interests of allies and partners in the region.

    Barry is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan, and assigned to Destroyer Squadron 15. Barry is underway in the 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 11.22.2020
    Date Posted: 11.21.2020 19:36
    Story ID: 383528
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Barry Returns to the South China Sea, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    U.S. Navy
    DESRON 15
    USS Barry
    CTF 70
    Security and Stability
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT