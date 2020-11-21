Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pomona, California Native is USS Carl Vinson’s “Sailor of the Day”

    Photo By Seaman Apprentice Christian Ligon | 201109-N-VZ069-1001 SAN DIEGO (Nov. 9, 2020) Aviation Maintenance Administrationman...... read more read more

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2020

    Story by Seaman Apprentice Christian Ligon 

    USS Carl Vinson

    SAN DIEGO – Aviation Maintenance Administrationman Airman Selene Romero, a native of Pomona, California serving aboard Nimitz-class nuclear aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), was recognized as Vinson’s “Sailor of the Day” in a ceremony on the ship’s bridge, Nov. 8. Romero was selected for this honor from among over 3,000 Sailors in the ship’s crew.

    Romero serves as aircraft intermediate maintenance department’s administration clerk, processing, tracking and providing information for all department personal qualification standards correspondence, muster reports and all items routed outside her department.

    Romero graduated from Pomona High School in 2019 and joined the Navy in May 2019. She’s been onboard Vinson since September 2019.

    As Romero continues to serve aboard Vinson, she strives to maintain her individuality.

    “Words of wisdom that I have for Sailors are don’t give up,” said Gutierrez. “Keep pushing; when you feel that times are hard, it’ll always get better.”

    Vinson is currently pierside in its homeport of San Diego.

