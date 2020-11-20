Soldiers participate in 38A civil affairs training at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Civil affairs Soldiers participate in a simulated key leader engagement Oct. 30, 2020,...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Civil affairs Soldiers participate in a simulated key leader engagement Oct. 30, 2020, in a classroom in building 50 as part of a 38A Civil Affairs Military Occupational Specialty-Transition Course at Fort McCoy, Wis. The course is coordinated by the 6th Brigade (Civil Affair/Psychological Operations), 102nd Division, and held regularly at the installation. The training was held on post from Oct. 19 to Nov. 15, 2020, and approximately 25 students participated. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Operating out of multiple rooms in building 50, more than 25 Soldiers were part of a 38A Civil Affairs Military Occupational Specialty (MOS)-Transition Course from Oct. 19 to Nov. 15 at Fort McCoy.



The course is coordinated by the 6th Brigade (Civil Affair/Psychological Operations), 102nd Division, Brigade Commander Col. Lance Duellman said.



“We conduct this training at Fort McCoy on a regular basis,” Duellman said. “We hold four of these courses throughout the year at McCoy as well as five Noncommissioned Officer Education System courses, including advanced leadership and senior leadership courses. In the Military Occupational Specialty-Transition (MOS-T) Course like this, we teach Soldiers transitioning from their current MOS to the civil affairs MOS. These Soldiers are typically E-4s and E-5s.”



Duellman said the MOS-T has two phases of training.



“The first phase consists of classroom instruction going over the civil-affairs basic information where the students learn critical tasks,” Duellman said. “Then phase two includes building on the skills they learn.



Throughout the course, Duellman said students have to complete the following tasks:



* three classrooms exams.



* one information briefing.



* eight civil key leader engagements with a simulated host nation leader.



* four civil information management products.



* two sets of geospatial products.



* two sets of link-analysis products.



* one area/country study.



* an information analysis grid.



“All students will also participate in a field training exercise (FTX),” Duellman said. “This is a 10-day FTX where they will be evaluated on different scenarios and how they work as a team.”



Duellman said his brigade conducts all of the Army Reserve civil-affairs and psychological operations Noncommissioned Officer Education System training for the Army’s Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command. He said their training efforts will continue to expand at Fort McCoy.



“By fiscal year 2022, we plan to transition our psychological operations courses currently held at Fort Hunter Ligget (Calif.) to Fort McCoy as well as our brigade headquarters to better integrate the training and support,” Duellman said. “The intent is to create the Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Reserve Component Center of Excellence at McCoy. Classrooms and ranges at Fort McCoy are top notch, and planning through the 80th Training Command and higher is currently underway.”



Duellman also said all of the current training is following strict COVID-19 preventative and safety measures. Also, for this class, the students held the field training exercise at the Fort McCoy Combined Arms Collective Training Facility.



And although more than half of fiscal year 2020 was affected by the global COVID-19 pandemic, which caused the cancellation of training for months at Fort McCoy, the installation rallied in the fourth quarter of the year to bring training back.



That rally helped the installation support the training of 60,054 troops for fiscal year 2020. Considering no training at all took place on post between April and June — usually among the busiest training months on the installation — reaching more than 60,000 troops trained for fiscal year 2020 was a remarkable achievement, officials said. Higher numbers should be achieved for fiscal year 2021, including with this civil-affairs training.



Learn more about the Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command, visit https://www.usar.army.mil/USACAPOC. Learn more about Fort McCoy online at www.mccoy.army.mil, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”