    West Virginia Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy Class 55 graduates 40 cadets

    KINGWOOD, WV, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2020

    Story by Maj. Holli Nelson 

    West Virginia National Guard

    The West Virginia National Guard’s Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy graduated 40 cadets as a part of Class 55 today.

    Because of the pandemic, in March, MCA was shut down and cadets were sent home with the option of completing their studies remotely, dropping out or returning for a future class. Today’s graduates are a mix of returning and new cadets into the program.

    “I talk every year about the spirit of the young people who graduate from ChalleNGe and how they are examples to their fellow West Virginians in overcoming obstacles and setting standards,” said Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, the Adjutant General of the West Virginia National Guard. “But this class in particular has faced a multitude of challenges with the pandemic and they have risen above these challenges to achieve something truly remarkable. I could not be more proud of each cadet graduating today and what they represent. They are a testament of dedication and resilience and I know they will carry forward their experiences and make lasting contributions to this state and our Nation.”

    Class 55 has 33 cadets, or 82.5 percent, graduating the program with a high school diploma. Of those graduating, 40 percent (16 cadets) plan to join the workforce, seven percent (3 cadets) plan to join the military, 48 percent (19 cadets) plan to attend a vocational/technical program and five percent (2 cadets) plan to go onto a four-year college program.

    Class 55 represents 16 different counties throughout the Mountain State, with Kanawha County having the highest enrollment for the course with eight cadets.

    Throughout the 22-week program, cadets provided more than 1,834 hours of community service through nine different projects, a recognized value of more than $49,884.

    The mission of the Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy is to train and mentor selected at-risk youth to become contributing members of society using the Eight Core Components in a quasi-military environment during a 22-week residential and one-year post-residential follow-up program. It is a free volunteer program for West Virginia youth ages 16 to 18 years old who are educationally at-risk.

    Since its inception in 1993, the Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy has graduated 4,783 cadets from the program with 1,770 receiving their high school diploma.

    Award winners from the program are as follows:

    ROBERT C. BYRD DISTINGUISHED CADET AWARD
    Cadet Hannah Atkins
    Nitro, Kanawha County
    Granddaughter of Terri Markham of Nitro and daughter of Anthony Adkins of Saint Albans and Jessica Hensley of Poca

    ADJUTANT GENERAL’S AWARD FOR ACADEMIC EXCELLENCE
    Cadet Alexis Robinson
    Charleston, Kanawha County
    Daughter of Michael and Kelly Robinson of Charleston

    LEADERSHIP AWARD
    Cadet Evan Turley
    Parkersburg, Wood County
    Son of Sarah Turley of Parkersburg

    CITIZENSHIP AWARD
    Cadet Miah Jordan
    Charleston, Kanawha County
    Daughter of Kisha Sutton and Jeremiah Jordan of Charleston

    ACADEMIC CHALLENGE AWARD
    Cadet Nathan Wheeler
    Deep Water, Fayette County
    Son of George and Rebecca Wheeler of Deep Water

    MOST IMPROVED CADET AWARD
    Cadet Jayden Churchill
    Cross Lanes, Kanawha County
    Son of Brandy and Justin Waybright of Cross Lanes

    “ESPRIT DE CORPS” AWARD
    Cadet Hannah Atkins
    Nitro, Kanawha County
    Granddaughter of Terri Markham of Nitro and daughter of Anthony Adkins of Saint Albans and Jessica Hensley of Poca

    “IRON MIKE” AWARD FOR PHYSICAL FITNESS
    Cadet Alexis Robinson
    Charleston, Kanawha County
    Daughter of Michael and Kelly Robinson of Charleston

    Date Taken: 11.20.2020
    Date Posted: 11.20.2020
    KINGWOOD, WV, US 
