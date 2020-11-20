Seaman Jessie Londono is selected as Honor Graduate for recruit company Juliet 199 at U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May

MERRIMACK, NH RESIDENT, JESSIE LONDONO, EARNS HONOR GRADUATE AT U.S. COAST GUARD BOOTCAMP



CAPE MAY, N.J. –Seaman Jessie Londono from Merrimack, NH, earned the title of Honor Graduate after graduating the U.S. Coast Guard’s 8-week basic training at Training Center Cape May, November 20, 2020.



Londono was presented a plaque on behalf of the Navy League that is presented to the recruit who has the highest final overall standing. Londono is authorized to wear the Coast Guard Honor Graduate Ribbon on her uniform.



Capt. Kathy Felger, the commanding officer of Training Center Cape May, presided over the ceremony and advancement of the 71 graduates of Recruit Company Juliet 199. Training at boot camp is difficult and approximately 20% of recruits do not graduate with their original company.



Londono’s company earned multiple awards during their 8-weeks of training, such as Physical Fitness, Marksmanship, and Final Exam. Juliet 199 also earned the Company Commander Pennant.



Training Center Cape May is the 5th largest base in the Coast Guard and the sole accession point for the entire enlisted workforce. It is considered the birthplace of the enlisted corps or the Coast Guard’s Hometown.



Training Center Cape May’s mission is to transform the recruits of today into the Coast Guardsmen of tomorrow.

“I am blown away that I was chosen as the honor graduate for Juliet-199. It feels so surreal because my shipmates were absolutely top notch. They are the real deal. I am so proud to be the honor graduate for the best company, with the best company commanders. There is no way to describe how much this honor means to me, as it is the biggest accomplishment of my life,” said Londono.



“I want to thank my family and friends for supporting my dreams to become a coast guardsman and always believing in me. Especially to my mother, who was the one who convinced me to join the Coast Guard and who has taught me to be brave and bold. I also want to thank my company commanders for pushing me past my limits and never allowing me to settle. They brought out the best version of myself which I did not even know existed. Most importantly, I want to thank my shipmates. They are the reason I was able to earn this award. They raised me up when I needed them and their perseverance set an example of what kind of person I wanted to be. It was the biggest privilege of my life to march, sweat, cry, laugh and learn alongside Juliet-199. I will never forget that feeling that afternoon on the beach when we earned our colors. Juliet forever.”

