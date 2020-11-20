USACE Chicago District welcomes new deputy commander

Lt. Col. Matthew Broderick joins the Chicago District as the deputy district commander, a position where he assists the district commander with water resources development in the Chicago metropolitan area, upper Illinois River watershed, Lake Michigan watershed in Wisconsin, and the upper Wabash River watershed in Indiana – an area of about 31,500 square miles. The district’s primary missions focus on flood and costal storm risk management, navigation, aquatic ecosystem restoration, regulatory, emergency management, recreation, and interagency support services.



Before coming to the district, Broderick was the director of the Joint Engineers at U.S. Forces Afghanistan. He has served in a variety of command and staff assignments in Engineer and Armor units. His most recent was as the division engineer for 1st Armored Division at Fort Bliss, Texas. He earned his bachelor’s degree from the College of Engineering at Texas A&M University, and commissioned as an Engineer Officer in May 2000. Broderick has a master’s degree in engineer management from Missouri University of Science and Technology. He is also a graduate of the Engineer Officer Basic Course, Engineer Officer Career Course, Combined Services Staff School, and the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College.



For more information about USACE Chicago District, visit www.lrc.usace.army.mil.

