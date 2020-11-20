Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USNS Guadalupe Supports USS Makin Island Amphibious Readiness Group Pre-Deployment Exercises

    UNITED STATES

    11.20.2020

    Courtesy Story

    Military Sealift Command Pacific

    Military Sealift Command Pacific (MSCPAC) fleet replenishment oiler USNS Guadalupe (T-AO 200) provided logistics services to the ships of the USS Makin Island amphibious readiness group (ARG) as they conducted routine, pre-deployment training operations in the Pacific area of operations.

    Over nearly a month, through a series of replenishments-at-sea (RAS), Kaiser delivered 1709 pallets of food, parts and equipment through a series of vertical and connected replenishments at-sea. In addition, the ship delivered over 2 million gallons of jet fuel and nearly 600 thousand gallons of diesel ship fuel.

    Guadalupe encountered several challenges in their support to the Makin Island ARG including weather and pier availability, but were able to overcome them and successfully deliver the needed supplies and fuel.

    MSC’s ability to replenish ships at-sea, benefits the Navy, by providing all the items needed to sustain the ships at sea, and allows them to stay in the area of operation longer, and without the need to come into port for supplies. In the COVID-19 world, this is even more important, as staying underway ensures ship crews, reduce their risk of exposure to the virus, keeping them healthy and able to perform the missions assigned to them.

    In addition to providing logistics services to the Makin Island ARG, Guadalupe also served as the Pacific duty oilers, delivering supplies to other Navy ships in the area.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 11.20.2020
    Date Posted: 11.20.2020 14:49
    Story ID: 383477
    Location: US
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USNS Guadalupe Supports USS Makin Island Amphibious Readiness Group Pre-Deployment Exercises, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    UNREP
    MSC
    USNS Guadalupe
    Military Sealift Command
    USS Makin Island ARG
    We Are MSC
    United We Sail

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT