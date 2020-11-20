USNS Guadalupe Supports USS Makin Island Amphibious Readiness Group Pre-Deployment Exercises

Military Sealift Command Pacific (MSCPAC) fleet replenishment oiler USNS Guadalupe (T-AO 200) provided logistics services to the ships of the USS Makin Island amphibious readiness group (ARG) as they conducted routine, pre-deployment training operations in the Pacific area of operations.



Over nearly a month, through a series of replenishments-at-sea (RAS), Kaiser delivered 1709 pallets of food, parts and equipment through a series of vertical and connected replenishments at-sea. In addition, the ship delivered over 2 million gallons of jet fuel and nearly 600 thousand gallons of diesel ship fuel.



Guadalupe encountered several challenges in their support to the Makin Island ARG including weather and pier availability, but were able to overcome them and successfully deliver the needed supplies and fuel.



MSC’s ability to replenish ships at-sea, benefits the Navy, by providing all the items needed to sustain the ships at sea, and allows them to stay in the area of operation longer, and without the need to come into port for supplies. In the COVID-19 world, this is even more important, as staying underway ensures ship crews, reduce their risk of exposure to the virus, keeping them healthy and able to perform the missions assigned to them.



In addition to providing logistics services to the Makin Island ARG, Guadalupe also served as the Pacific duty oilers, delivering supplies to other Navy ships in the area.

