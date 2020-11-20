Airman and Family Readiness Center to host Right Start

The 50th Force Support Squadron Airman and Family Readiness Center will host its Right Start program the third Thursday of each month from 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. at the event center.



Right Start is a mandatory briefing within 30 days of arrival at Schriever for Airmen and anyone with Department of Defense affiliation. The A&FRC also highly encourages spouses and family members to attend.



“Right Start orientation is designed to set up newcomers for success and gives them the information they need without having to travel all around base,” said Lawanda Ervin, A&FRC community readiness consultant. “It also gives service members the opportunity to meet one-on-one with the [mission support group] commander to learn the vision of the new Peterson-Schriever Garrison command and to answer any questions or concerns [Airmen and civilians] may have.”



While Schriever has moved to 50% manning to adhere to recent COVID-19 guidelines, Ervin assured the briefers and staff will mind the well-being of those who attend.



“We are definitely enforcing all the proper guidelines with COVID measures,” Ervin said. “We are continuing to [physical] distance, wear masks, sanitize and take all the necessary precautionary guidelines to ensure safety.”



Andrea Hernandez, A&FRC chief, said the Schriever program continues to evolve. Right Start, which Hernandez said has existed since she started at Schriever – nearly 20 years ago – continues to highlight the importance of various functions around base.



“Knowing what’s on the base and putting a face with an organization is really important,” Hernandez said. “Knowing what [organizations] provide so [Airmen] aren’t trying to figure out where to get certain assistance and knowing how to find those organizations is important.”



The program benefitted Hernandez during her spouse’s temporary duty assignment to Italy. Hernandez used Right Start to acclimate herself to the culture and the base.



“We were brand new to the Air Force and it was our first overseas base,” Hernandez said. “[Right Start] provided an understanding and I knew what certain organizations did. The program helps Airmen learn how to find assistance if you need it, especially when you’re new to the Air Force or it’s your first time overseas.”



Many Airmen, civilians and families find themselves in Hernandez’s shoes when overseas, which is why Ervin feels the program is necessary.



“At Right Start, you meet new people and you gather valuable information on housing, employment medical and dental contacts and information on the local community.” Ervin said. “I feel it is necessary in gathering all the resources you need to have a healthier lifestyle being stationed at a duty location.”



For more information, contact Ervin at Lawanda.ervin@us.af.mil or call 567-3920.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.20.2020 Date Posted: 11.20.2020 13:26 Story ID: 383469 Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airman and Family Readiness Center to host Right Start, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.