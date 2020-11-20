Local Army recruiters to host virtual career fair Dec. 2

PHOENIX. — U.S. Army recruiters in Phoenix are hosting a virtual career fair, Dec. 2, to educate interested individuals about full-time and part-time careers available in 150 different specialties.



As part of the hiring event, Army recruiters will provide information about the benefits of military service, to include health insurance, retirement plans, training and education opportunities, and family support programs.



The Army offers a wide variety of career options, ranging from traditional combat roles to support positions in logistics, engineering and technology.



Qualified applicants may be eligible for bonuses up to $40,000 or student loan reimbursement up to $65,000, depending on the selected occupation, length of the contract, and timeline for shipping to basic training.



To learn about the hiring event, please go to this link: https://www.facebook.com/goarmyarizona

