V Corps establishes its forward headquarters in Poland

POZNAN, POLAND – The Polish Ministry of Defence and the U.S. Army’s V Corps held an establishment ceremony for the V Corps Headquarters (Forward), November 20 in Poznan, Poland.

The establishment of the V Corps Headquarters (Forward) in Poland provides a command and control headquarters needed for the Army to fulfill requirements of the National Defense Strategy. The V Corps headquarters, located at Ft. Knox, KY will consist of approximately 635 Soldiers, of which up to approximately 200 could support the headquarters forward in Europe on a rotational basis.

The primary mission of V Corps is to develop strategic understanding and to establish an enduring headquarters in Europe. When directed, V Corps will be responsible for command and control of assigned units in support of U.S. Army Europe and U.S. European Command. It will also provide additional capability in support of U.S. interests, allies and partners in the region.

Mauiusz Blaszczak, Minister of Defense of the Republic of Poland, welcomed Maj. Gen. Terrence McKenrick, V Corps deputy commanding general, who presided over the event, and recognized Blaszczak, and other Polish military leaders, for their support and their commitment to building a stronger relationship between the two country’s militaries.

In his remarks, McKenrick spoke about how the return of V Corps to Europe enhances security in the region and reassures our NATO Allies and partners of the United States’ ironclad commitment to NATO and partner nations.

“As we slowly and deliberately grow our Corps Headquarters Forward Staff over the next year, and while we build the warfighting capability of our Corps Headquarters, we are committed to establishing an enduring partnership with our Polish Allies and friends,” said McKenrick. “This ceremony today here in Poznan is a celebration of the strong relationship between the United States and our Polish Allies, and reaffirms our commitment to military cooperation, security, and stability in Europe.”

“We look forward to increasing our military cooperation in the future through training and exercises,” said McKenrick. “We are honored to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our Polish Allies.”

Blaszczak also praised the efforts of the U.S. forces to build a strong partnership in Europe, mentioning many of the agreements signed between the two nations in recent years. He also spoke of the history of V Corps in Europe and what their presence means.

“In Eastern Europe, together with the cooperation of the United States we guard security and stability,” said Blaszczak. “Together with our American friends, we are part of the best alliance.”

Georgette Mosbacher, the Ambassador of the United States of America to Poland, said establishing the V Corps Headquarters (Forward) in Poland is an important step in not only strengthening the bilateral relationship between the two countries, but also in enhancing security in Europe.

“Today is an exciting day,” said Mosbacher. “Today we will announce the establishment of the V Corps Headquarters Forward in Poland, a move which will bring our militaries even closer together and ensure better integration and optimization in the years and decades to come. This is truly a monumental development, which brings us closer to achieving strategic and operational objectives in the region and beyond.”

In February, the U.S. Army announced the reactivation of V Corps to include a forward command post in Europe on a rotational basis. The Army conducted a comprehensive analysis to determine the most suitable location for the forward headquarters. The factors analyzed included items such as the availability of facilities and their condition and serviceability, network infrastructure, transportation proximity, and the availability of services and other resources for assigned personnel. Poznan, a city of more than 540,000, is located in west-central Poland, and its roots date back to 1253. The modern city holds many historical and culturally significant locations. The location of the V Corps Headquarters (Forward) was brought to fruition by the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement, announced July 31.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.20.2020 Date Posted: 11.20.2020 12:28 Story ID: 383451 Location: POZNAN, PL Hometown: FORT KNOX, KY, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, V Corps establishes its forward headquarters in Poland, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.