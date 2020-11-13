Provider Leadership Development

Decades of sustained combat operations and rotational requirements have placed significant demands on Soldiers, Civilians and Families. These demands and the pace of operations fostered a trust deficit between leaders and Soldiers leading to three primary threats to the force being identified: Suicide, Sexual Harassment/Assault and Extremism/Racism.



The Department of the Army developed several initiatives to combat these threats and enable a “People First” policy. U.S. Army Forces Command and XVIII Airborne Corp identified the requirement for a monthly foundational training. The training will focus on instilling leadership values and encouraging discussion allowing leaders at all echelons the knowledge to address issues as they see them.



Senior leaders assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade attended the initial Provider Foundational Training Day event in person and virtually Nov 13.



Provider Foundational Training Day is an on-going training scheduled to occur the first Friday of each month. The Provider Framework outlines creating and fostering conditions for open and respectful discourse to build trust between Soldiers and Leaders.



“For the Special Troops Battalion we put together a training for conflict management,” said Capt. Richard Rivers, the acting Chaplain for the 3rd Inf. Div. Sust. Bde. “The reason why we are doing a lot of this training is because as the world is changing we want to give our Soldiers the best chance to talk about what is going on especially within a diverse population where one group may not agree with what another group is doing.”



The Sustainment Brigade aims to hold this type of training with targeted key tasks such as leader development, the three corrosives (suicide, SHARP and Equal Opportunity) and installation programs quarterly.



“What we’re doing with the quarterly training is getting the leadership together to discuss the issues that are most prominent amongst our junior enlisted Soldiers,” said Rivers. “We are trying to equip our Soldiers with the tools and resources they need so they can go back down to the squad level and address the situations where it’s most important.”



By providing the leadership with different perspectives in conflicts situations, Rivers also provided reasons why it is important to provide a platform to address conflicts.



“The training is important because it gives Soldiers an outlet to discuss what is happening around the world whereas if they don’t have that outlet then if another Soldier has a different opinion than they do it can create conflict within the workplace,” said Rivers. “And if those workplaces are full of Soldiers who are bickering or fighting because of what’s going on in the world then we’re not going to get the mission done.”



Commanders and first sergeants that attended the training were encouraged to take their training further by passing the torch of information down to the leaders within their companies.



“I learned how I can better articulate the Division’s and the Brigade’s intent as well as help enable my squad leaders, platoon leaders and platoon sergeants to reach out and better meet the needs of their Soldiers,” said Capt. Donald Knight the commander of 90th Human Resources Company, STB, 3rd Infant. Div. Sust. Bde.



For other leaders, the training reinforced information that they already knew, but also gave them ways to push the information back to the leaders within their companies.



“It reinforced what I already knew,” said 1st Sgt. Shontavious Wilkerson, the senior enlisted advisor for 90th HRC. “Squads and leaders need to know and train their Soldiers and by doing this it’s going to essentially make the organization better and stronger.”



In the future, the Sustainment Brigade plans to host another training Dec. 4.



“The focus of each training will be different,” said Rivers. “Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 87th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Infant. Div. Sust. Bde., wants to focus on suicide prevention because with the approaching holidays and COVID-19 restrictions they want to ensure they address each situation and find the people that will need the help.”



-30-

