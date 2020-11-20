Courtesy Photo | Capt. Seth Vernon Vande Kamp pictured on day he graduated Fort Benning Martin Army...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Capt. Seth Vernon Vande Kamp pictured on day he graduated Fort Benning Martin Army Community Hospital Family Medicine Residency Program June 25, 2020. see less | View Image Page

November 20, 2020



BMACH Remembers Beloved Family Medicine Resident

From Martin Army Community Hospital Public Affairs



FORT BENNING, GA - Fort Benning Martin Army Community Hospital offers our sincerest condolences to the family of Capt. Seth Vernon Vande Kamp. The 31-year-old from Katy, Texas served as a Family Medicine Resident at BMACH, until he pcs’d in August. As one of the Army’s newest physicians, he touched the lives of many patients here at Fort Benning. Vande Kamp was among seven Soldiers killed in a Black Hawk helicopter crash while on a routine peacekeeping mission in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula on November 12.



Vande Kamp graduated BMACH’s Family Medicine Residency Program, in June. As a member of the 48th class, the Texas native is remembered as a team player and being genuinely kind and enjoyable to be around.



“Not only was he one of the best ultimate Frisbee players that we had,” shared faculty member Maj. Mary Noel. “He was a committed physician to his patients, and led the inpatient medicine and obstetric teams well.”



Fellow resident Capt. S. Ivan Bartlett recalled how his friend was well known for his ability to fall asleep just about anywhere, in seemingly the most uncomfortable positions. “While doing morning rounds on the inpatient medicine service with Seth as one of the team leads, I was presenting a patient and he somehow managed to fall asleep in the middle of the conversation.”



All joking aside, Bartlett praised Vande Kamp for being a great listener who did not cast judgment. “He probably wouldn’t admit it, but he was truly a good teacher. I think he had a secret passion for obstetric care, because he always seemed to have the answer on our labor and delivery service.”



Colleague Capt. Matthew Stewart agreed, “Seth always knew what to do in any (labor and delivery) situation. His heart rate never seemed to increase… he was always calm and collected.”



If you ever wanted to know where and when you could swim indoors on post, Vande Kamp was the one to ask, said Stewart. “His preferred method of exercise was swimming. Even though atypical in the Army that is how he would train for cardio for APFTs.”



Vande Kamp, who also had a passion for hiking and long range weaponry, was on his first overseas assignment as an Army doctor. He arrived in Egypt in October and was assigned to the Task Force Sinai medical company.



The Multinational Forces and Observers said the UH-60 Black Hawk crashed during a routine mission near the Red Sea resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh. The MFO monitors compliance with the four-decade-old peace agreement between Israel and Egypt. Thirteen countries contribute troops to the MFO. The U.S. Army task force of about 450 active duty, reserve and National Guard troops make up the largest contingent.



Our thoughts are with the families, friends and loved ones of all those affected by this tragic loss.