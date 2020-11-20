U.S. 4th Fleet Announces Sailors of the Quarter

MAYPORT, Fla. -- U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet recently announced its 4th Quarter Sailors of the Quarter, Nov. 18.



Intelligence Specialist 1st Class Klara Lyons, Senior Sailor of the Quarter; Operations Specialist 2nd Class Reginald Jordan, Sailor of the Quarter and Intelligence Specialist 3rd Class Andrew Nicholson, Junior Sailor of the Quarter were selected from a field of highly competitive candidates.



The Sailors were selected for the award based on their professional knowledge, military bearing, leadership and commitment to excellence.



Intelligence Specialist 1st Class (IW/AW) Klara Lyons, the Senior Sailor of the Quarter, joined the Navy in 2012 and currently serves as an intelligence analyst in the Maritime Intelligence Operations Center at U.S. 4th Fleet.



A native of Waldorf, Maryland, Lyons says being selected as helps her motivate her Sailors to better themselves and further their own careers.



“I am proud to represent the Maritime Intelligence Operations Center at the command,” stated Lyons. “We couldn’t have done it without our shipmates and our great leadership. This award is important, because it gives your peers and your juniors a goal to strive for.”



Being recognized as the Sailor of the Quarter identifies the recipient as a prime example of the Navy’s core values of honor, courage and commitment.



“It’s extremely difficult to select one candidate in each category due to the abundance of talent that we have on the staff, said USNAVSO/U.S. 4th Fleet Command Master Chief Ervin Byrd “Congratulations to the selections for a job well done. Congratulations to all of the nominations. You are all winners. Thank you for being all in, all the time.”



U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet supports U.S. Southern Command’s joint and combined military operations by employing maritime forces in cooperative maritime security operations to maintain access, enhance interoperability, and build enduring partnerships in order to enhance regional security and promote peace, stability and prosperity in the Caribbean, Central and South American region. For more news from U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command & U.S. 4th Fleet, visit www.navy.mil/local/cusns/.

