Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    CSCSU Great Lakes Announces Chief Selects

    TSC, SWESC and CSCSU Great Lakes Announces Chief Selects

    Photo By Brian Walsh | GREAT LAKES, Ill. (November 18, 2020) Training Support Center, Surface Warfare...... read more read more

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2020

    Courtesy Story

    Training Support Center Great Lakes

    GREAT LAKES, Ill. (November 19, 2020) – Nine Center for Surface Combat Systems Unit (CSCSU) Great Lakes first class petty officers were selected for promotion to Chief Petty Officer according to a Navy message release November 18.

    "These Sailors have shown they have what it takes to be leaders in the Navy. They are the epitome of proud professionals who are proactive with their Sailors," said CSCSU Great Lakes Commanding Officer Cmdr. Shaun Fischer. "Seeing them perform at this level and get selected for promotion to chief petty officer is a phenomenal moment and milestone accomplishment in their career.

    The list of first class petty officers who were selected for promotion to the rank of chief petty officer is as follows:

    Electronics Technician 1st Class Timothy Aguila
    Electronics Technician 1st Class Brett Bielak
    Electronics Technician 1st Class James Brown
    Operations Specialist 1st Class Sonny Gunthorpe
    Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Justin Lafarlette
    Fire Controlman 1st Class Patrick Mixon
    Gunner’s Mate 1st Class Kyle Orr
    Gas Turbine System Technician Electrical 1st Class Andrew Sartor
    Fire Controlman 1st Class David Velasquez

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 11.20.2020
    Date Posted: 11.20.2020 09:08
    Story ID: 383440
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CSCSU Great Lakes Announces Chief Selects, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Chief Selects
    CSCSU Great Lakes
    Center for Surface Combat Systems Great Lakes

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT