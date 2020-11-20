CSCSU Great Lakes Announces Chief Selects

GREAT LAKES, Ill. (November 19, 2020) – Nine Center for Surface Combat Systems Unit (CSCSU) Great Lakes first class petty officers were selected for promotion to Chief Petty Officer according to a Navy message release November 18.



"These Sailors have shown they have what it takes to be leaders in the Navy. They are the epitome of proud professionals who are proactive with their Sailors," said CSCSU Great Lakes Commanding Officer Cmdr. Shaun Fischer. "Seeing them perform at this level and get selected for promotion to chief petty officer is a phenomenal moment and milestone accomplishment in their career.



The list of first class petty officers who were selected for promotion to the rank of chief petty officer is as follows:



Electronics Technician 1st Class Timothy Aguila

Electronics Technician 1st Class Brett Bielak

Electronics Technician 1st Class James Brown

Operations Specialist 1st Class Sonny Gunthorpe

Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Justin Lafarlette

Fire Controlman 1st Class Patrick Mixon

Gunner’s Mate 1st Class Kyle Orr

Gas Turbine System Technician Electrical 1st Class Andrew Sartor

Fire Controlman 1st Class David Velasquez

