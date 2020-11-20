U.S., U.K., and French Navies Conduct Trilateral Carrier Strike Group Tabletop Exercise

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA. (NNS) – Commander, Carrier Strike Group (CCSG) 10 joined counterparts from the Royal Navy and French Navy in a virtual tabletop exercise (TTX), Nov. 16-20.



Senior participants from each country included: Commander, Carrier Strike Group 10, Rear Adm. Brendan McLane; Commander, U.K. Carrier Strike Group, Commodore Steve Moorhouse; and French Carrier Strike Group Commander, Rear Adm. Marc Aussedat (French Maritime Force).



“This was a great opportunity for all of us,” McLane said. “The Atlantic is a contested water space and figuring out how to establish sea control is a three CSG challenge.”



The TTX simulated carrier strike groups from each country operating together in an effort to improve warfighting effectiveness. The exercise, hosted by the Royal Navy’s Maritime Warfare Centre (MWC), provided vignettes for the partners to work through command and control, coordinated strike operations, and logistics challenges.



“The aircraft carrier is the hallmark global maritime power and serves as a centerpiece around which like-minded navies can combine in common cause,” Moorhouse said. “The Royal Navy’s new Carrier Strike Group is international by design and this Trilateral exercise opens the way for even closer cooperation in future between the United Kingdom and its two most important defence partners.”



The lessons learned will assist Navy commanders in building on real-world integration at sea including the deployment of U.S. Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 211 aboard HMS Queen Elizabeth (R08) in September and the swapping of aircraft from the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) and FS Charles de Gaulle (R91) during their recent deployment.



“The operational superiority of our carrier strike groups, in a context of foreseeable hardening of our commitments, is based on robust interoperability,” Aussedat said. “This allows us to quickly combine our effects and increase their potency and range. Each of our deployments, like FOCH this year, is an opportunity to demonstrate the ‘Plug and Fight’ capability of our CSGs. The TRILAT Wargame makes it possible to push further the ambition around 3 CSGs to win tomorrow, together, in operations.”



CCSG 10 participated in the video teleconferences from Tactical Training Group Atlantic at the Naval Air Station Oceana Dam Neck Annex.



CCSG 10 includes the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruisers USS San Jacinto (CG 56), USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55), Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7, and Commander, Destroyer Squadron (CDS) 26.

