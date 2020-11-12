Airlifter of the Week: Passion for education

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany –



Many Airmen join the military with the goal of broadening their education.



Korrina Inman, 86th Force Support Squadron formal training manager, is dedicated to giving service members the best service possible when coordinating training requirements.



“I process everyone’s report on individual personnel and coordinate with their unit training managers,” Inman said. “I also manage the Foreign Language Proficiency Pay program.”



A formal training manager is responsible for Air Force Professional Military Education courses, such as Airman Leadership School or Noncommissioned Officer Academy. Inman processes almost 8,000 military personnel a year through PME courses.



The FLPP is a supplementation of basic pay which encourages the maintenance and enhancement of foreign language skills. One of Inman’s favorite programs to manage, she ensures all the paperwork is processed so the member can receive all the entitled benefits.



“The FLPP program is so incredible,” Inman said “To see all these members come through with these skills, learn a very difficult language to then go use that and build relationships, that is the most rewarding thing I do.”



Inman’s passion to help people led her to be the driving force behind reopening the Career Development Course testing center after health protection measures were implemented during COVID-19. She developed a plan to safely meet host-nation guidelines providing sanitation tools and reorganizing the testing center to meet social distancing requirements.



“I love being able to assist members in a way that solves their issues and ensures that it won’t be a problem again,” Inman said.



Inman’s COVID-19 protection measures allowed more than 400 Airmen a month to complete their upgrade training, preventing mission shortfalls.



“She gets after it everyday,” said Pamela Gove, 86th FSS testing center lead. “She reduced processing time from 100 days to 30, despite having the busiest workload in the command.”



Inman encourages everyone who is eligible to engage in these programs.



“I love that the Air Force supports these types of programs,” Inman said “I hope everyone takes advantage of them.”

