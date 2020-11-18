Welcome to ROM: NSA Naples Provides Support for New Personnel and Families

Traveling the world and living abroad are often viewed as perks of Navy life. However, moving to a new country can be daunting, and even more so amid a global pandemic. Onboard Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples, service members, volunteers, and staff work diligently to provide an easy and comfortable transition for newcomers in these unprecedented times.



In order to mitigate COVID-19 spread, upon arrival in Italy, newcomers must isolate in their hotel room for 14 days. Since personnel and their accompanying family members are unable to leave their residence during this restriction of movement (ROM) period, their command-assigned sponsors and various organizations on base strive to guarantee all needs are met.



“During those two weeks that the Sailor and/or family is in ROM, [sponsors] need to ensure they are provided all the necessities, since they can’t leave their room to obtain it themselves,” said Chief Yeoman Daniel Krum, NSA Naples command sponsorship coordinator. “Communication and coordination play a huge role in this.”



Both the American Red Cross in Naples and USO Naples aid in these efforts. The Red Cross provides comfort kits filled with personal items, such as shampoo, soap, and tissues, for incoming personnel, while the USO frequently distributes goody bags with pasta-making supplies and local snacks.



These initial provisions are often supplemented by sponsors, as well.



“Welcome baskets are a big one,” said Krum. “Setting them up with snacks and drinks already in their rooms is a huge plus. Especially now, since these incoming Sailors and families cannot stop at a restaurant or store to pick up food before they start their ROM. Having a good supply of food is very appreciated.”



Though newcomers are able to count on continued support from their sponsor throughout ROM, the Red Cross established a grocery-shopping service in order to lighten the load. On Wednesday mornings, volunteers take orders for pantry items and fresh foods over the phone, shop at the Commissary, label and bag each order, and deliver these groceries on Support Site.



“There are several reasons why this program is important,” said Kristin Johnston, station partner volunteer of the American Red Cross in Naples. “We are meeting the basic needs of our fellow human beings. Everyone needs to eat, and when one can’t shop for themselves that can be a daunting hurdle to try and overcome. We are helping our NSA Naples command. Sponsors are doing a great job taking care of their incoming staff, but sometimes the sponsor might need is a minimum of two weeks.”



Since August 2020, when the program began, Red Cross volunteers have assisted over 102 individuals or families in the Naples area and shopped for over $6,600 worth of groceries and essential items.



“I love how our community has come together through the power of volunteers and are meeting a need for our fellow community members,” said Johnston. “This is especially important for those people who may not know anyone here yet and may feel very isolated.”



In addition to the continual efforts of sponsors and nonprofit organizations, other agencies onboard NSA Naples have also stepped up to create a positive ROM environment for recent arrivals.



The Naples Navy Exchange (NEX) introduced a delivery service. From T-shirts and mouthwash to wireless speakers and phone chargers, those in ROM can fill out an order form for their desired goods. The NEX then drops off purchases to those isolating on Support Site and Capodichino. As with the Red Cross grocery service, if newcomers are quarantining somewhere else, their sponsors arrange an alternate delivery method.



Most notably, the Naples Fleet and Family Support Center collaborated with the Housing Office, U.S. Naval Hospital Naples, the Department of Defense Education Activity schools and countless other service providers on base to create a virtual area orientation program. While quarantining, new personnel and families are able to view video presentations from various departments and download pertinent information regarding the base and getting established in Naples. This revamped programming not only helps to pass the time in ROM but also enables newcomers to familiarize themselves with life in Italy and easily get settled.



In his area orientation greeting, Capt. James Stewart, NSA Naples commanding officer, noted, “We are all part of one team here, and as we take care of each other, our community becomes a stronger one.”



With delicious deliveries and accessible, innovative services, incoming personnel and families in isolation are not left to cope alone. NSA Naples teams – on-base departments, organizations, and individual volunteers and sponsors – continually work together to combat quarantine complications and welcome newcomers aboard with a stress-free transition.



NSA Naples is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed, to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia.



For more news about NSA Naples and the Sailors who serve aboard the installation, please follow us on Instagram @NSANaples and Facebook at facebook.com/NSANaples.

