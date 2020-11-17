Navy Announces 45-Day Public Comment Period for PA Memo Supporting Marine Corps Relocation to Guam; Deadline Jan. 1, 2021

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Marianas announces the availability of a Programmatic Agreement (PA) Memo for public review and comments through Jan. 1, 2021.



PA Memos provide an opportunity for interested members of the public to participate in the Section 106 consultation process required under the National Historic Preservation Act (NHPA).



The following PA Memo provides new cultural and natural resources information associated with planned construction project and is available on the NAVFAC Pacific Cultural Information (CRI) webpage at http://go.usa.gov/kZWG. (Please note the URL is case sensitive).



Design study and construction for J-200-II Andersen Air Force Base North Ramp Utilities II Communications line: This project proposes to conduct design studies and subsequently construct telecommunications infrastructure consisting of an underground distribution of communications fiber optic cabling in concrete encased duct banks and manholes at Andersen Air Force Base (AAFB), Guam.



This is a 45-day public comment period and interested members of the community may submit comments via email to criwebcomment@navy.mil.



Comments can also be submitted via postal mail to:

CRI Web Comments

Code EV23, NAVFAC Pacific

258 Makalapa Drive, Suite 100

JBPHH, Hawaii 96860-3134



Those without internet access may obtain a printed copy of this PA Memo from the Guam Historic Resources Division, located at 490 Chalan Palasyo, Agana Heights, 96910 (in the Department of Parks and Recreation Office).

