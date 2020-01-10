Naval Mobile Construction Battalion FOUR Conducts Field Training Exercise

Photo By Seaman alexzander petitt | 200923-N-YA315-1013 PORT HUENEME, Calif. (Sep. 23, 2020) Builder 3rd Class Matthew...... read more read more Photo By Seaman alexzander petitt | 200923-N-YA315-1013 PORT HUENEME, Calif. (Sep. 23, 2020) Builder 3rd Class Matthew Fouch assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion FOUR (NMCB 4) prepares a mounted crew-served weapon on a Humvee for a patrol. NMCB 4 is exercising the capability to construct and defend an Advance Naval Base (ANB). Seabees are the expeditionary engineering and construction experts of the naval service providing task-tailored, adaptable and combat-ready engineering and construction forces that deploy to support global Navy objectives. U.S Navy photo by Construction Electrician Constructionman Alexzander Petitt/Released. see less | View Image Page

PORT HUENEME, Calif. - Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) FOUR completed EXERCISE TURNING POINT, the command’s annual field training exercise (FTX), throughout the state of California. This was the first time a Naval Mobile Construction Battalion has performed a training exercise of this scope. The main body in Port Hueneme was the primary exercise location while multiple details and a detachment were simultaneously operating in Fort Hunter Liggett, China Lake, San Clemente Island, San Nicolas Island, and Point Mugu. The challenges of executing distributed operations more closely simulated a deployment that an NMCB would conduct.



FTX is the culminating event that proves the battalion can establish and maintain a defensive footprint while also executing the primary mission of general engineering and construction. NMCB-4 performed a wide range of tasks including constructing Advance Naval Bases (ANB), constructing an Expeditionary Advance Base (EAB), water well drilling, bridging operations, airfield damage repair, freshwater generation, quarry operations, general construction and pier damage repair. On top of those tasks, NMCB-4 tested their ability to establish and maintain command and control (C2) throughout an area of operations (AO) that stretched hundreds of miles while also proving their ability to defend against simulated ambushes, sniper attacks, indirect fire, missile attacks, and other threats.



“The orientation around the team enabled us to overcome each of the many challenges associated with FTX,” said Cmdr. Troy Brown, Commanding Officer of NMCB-4. “We are the very first Battalion to complete EXERCISE TURNING POINT and we have proven that we are more than ready for our deployment to the contested INDOPACOM environment.”



The unit deployed a 75-person advance team to construct the ANB perimeter, establish communications with their higher headquarters (HHQ) and set initial conditions for the rest of the main body. The unit constructed an operational galley, Battalion Aid Station, headquarters compound, and a robust entry control point at the ANB and also executed numerous major projects including heavy timber bunkers, road repair, a 1,200 square foot concrete pad, recreational park restoration, and finally constructed 50 large timber decks on which 50 Medium General-Purpose Tents (MGPTs) were erected.



One of the unit’s details, Det Freedom, deployed to Fort Hunter Liggett to perform water well operations and electrical utility work on a tension fabric structure. Det Shield on San Nicolas Island prepared for road repairs and constructed a SWAHUT. Det Ghost in China Lake produced 1,000 cubic yards of crushed rock. Det Midnight on San Clemente Island constructed a 30-foot timber tower and 3 SWAHUTS. Finally, Air Det at Point Mugu constructed a bridge, conducted airfield damage repair, and completed numerous other general engineering tasks.



“Being a Det OIC was an amazing opportunity and an incredible challenge,” said Lt j.g. Wesley Richins, Det OIC of Det Shield, San Clemente Island. “Creativity and persistence were essential to getting materials and equipment for our tasking and getting the team to the island was a challenge on its own. The logistical hurdles were tough. But with support with adjacent units on the island and from the main body, we were able get the job done.”



Successfully completing FTX requires a Seabee battalion to maintain 24-hour operations while under constant duress from aggressors attempting to disrupt mission objectives. NMCB-4 thrived on the challenge and accomplished all assigned tasks.



NMCB-4 is based in Port Hueneme, California and provides general engineering, disaster relief, humanitarian assistance and civil support to the Navy, Marine Corps, and joint operational forces through planned deployments and contingency response.