Chaplains spread comfort through field services

Photo By Maj. Andrea Kelly | Chaplain (Maj.) Arkadiusz Z. Ochalek, brigade chaplain, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, and Cpt. Joshua L. Redmond, battalion chaplain for 2nd Battalion, 30th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, hold Catholic and Protestant religious services for Soldiers during the brigade company training window 1 field training exercise at Cold Springs training area, Fort Polk, Louisiana, November 1, 2020. Ochalek shared a message in observance of All Saints Day, while Redmond held an informal Bible study style service. (U.S. Army photos by Staff. Sgt. Ashley M. Morris)

FORT POLK, La. (November 9, 2020) - As Soldiers across the Patriot Brigade execute field training, many Soldiers took a moment to participate in religious services and connect with one another.



U.S. Army Chaplain (Maj.) Arkadiusz Z. Ochalek, brigade chaplain, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division and Chaplain (Capt.) Joshua L. Redmond, battalion chaplain, 2nd Battalion 30th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division held religious services the evening of Nov. 1, at Peason Ridge training area at Fort Polk.



Soldiers from 2-30 Infantry Battalion had the option to Catholic Mass by Ochalek or Protestant service with Redmond. During the mass, Ochalek reflected on the old Army recruiting slogan, “Be All You Can Be.”



“We should all strive day-to-day to live out the values of sacrifice, hope and holiness,” said Ochalek. “Holiness is not about perfections, it is about giving of yourself.”



Chaplains are charged with nurturing the living, caring for the wounded and honoring the fallen. Whether in training or operations, they represent hundreds of denominations and faith traditions.



Unit ministry teams often have to remain adaptive to changes as the mission evolves. Although unplanned, Redmond supported Soldiers who were unable to attend morning Protestant services by providing an impromptu bible study-style service within minutes.



“My job is to promote and develop the spiritual needs of the battalions,” Redmond said. “I can not meet their needs if I am unwilling to meet them where they are at. Time and place is not as meaningful as the religious support they receive.”



Chaplains across not only the Patriot brigade, but the force recognize the importance of creating bonds with one another. The positive social bonds that are formed with others provides the foundation that is needed to persevere through tough times.

Through the latest “people first” initiative, the Army understands that connectedness is essential to a person’s overall well-being and important to fostering resiliency.



“Our calling as chaplains is to bring some comfort to our troops – by bringing something familiar,” Ochalek explained. “By praying together with the Soldiers in the field and praying for their families, we do our job. We connect.”