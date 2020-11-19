Steady as She Goes: Life of a Master Helmsman



By Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Riley McDowell

USS Gerald R. Ford Public Affairs



ATLANTIC OCEAN — Born in California to missionaries, playing rugby as a child in South Africa, guided by the invisible hand of the universe, Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Allen Jen, from San Jose, California mans the helm of the fleet’s newest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) during special evolutions.

Before Jen’s dad became a Christian pastor, he worked in the tech industry inside Silicon Valley. Once his father finished seminary school, the family moved to South Africa to help struggling churches.

“My father has a really big heart for helping others,” said Jen. “He would start on Friday and drive all weekend. Visiting different towns that didn’t have a church. Really just looking out for those that couldn’t get to church but still wanted to praise the Lord and worship.”

Jen has served in the Navy for five years and served on three separate aircraft carriers.

“I didn’t choose the boatswain’s mate life,” said Jen. “The boatswain’s mate life chose me.”

Jen grew up playing rugby in high school while living in South Africa with his family. He says that the team aspect of the game is his favorite part.

“Everyone gets to put hands on the ball to carry it over the line for a tri,” said Jen. “When you pass the ball, it can only travel backwards, so every meter you gain down field is fought for.”

Rugby taught Jen a lot about life including respect and appreciation for others. South Africa’s history is stained by apartheid and the country still struggles to this day with the idea of racial equality.

“We had Zulu, Dutch, Asians, Indians and Afrikaans all just having a good time together as people,” said Jen. “Race didn’t matter. Life is too short to be angry.”

Jen brings that same attitude to his job on the Ford. As a master helmsman, Jen steers the ship during sea and anchor detail, replenishments-at-sea and other restricted maneuvering evolutions. Jen is one of three master helmsmen out of the ship’s crew of roughly 2,700 Sailors. The other master helmsman onboard include Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Patrick Fitzgerald, from New York, and Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Eddie Frazier, from Chicago all of which are part of Ford’s deck department.

“We had a second class petty officer in deck department that was on the way out the door,” said Jen. “He looked at who had potential. Who could keep the ship on course. He thought I had what it took, so he trained me up. One thing led to another and eventually I received my qualification.”

After Jen was selected by his mentor, Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Tyler Dietrich, he began his 8-month long training process to become master helmsman qualified.

Some of the tasks required to accomplish the master helmsman qualification include: maintaining the ordered course within half a degree by both gyrocompass and magnetic compass from aft steering during a restricted maneuvering evolution.

“Training is pretty intense,” said Jen. “You have to brief the captain before you go on station for transit. You have to know all the drills. You have to know everything that could affect the ship while you steer.”

Ford has many helmsman onboard that stand the watch 24 hours a day. But the master helmsman is the Sailor the conning officer and the commanding officer are going to entrust with special operations. For example, a replenishment-at-sea, where two ships are 300 feet away and steaming alongside each other at 15 knots.

“The skipper wants to make sure that his helmsman is going to stay on course,” said Jen. “Like right on the money.”

Lt. Greg Sutter, Ford’s assistant navigator and one of his officers of the deck, works hand-in-hand with the master helmsman, who is responsible for directing the helmsman onto the desired route in the ship’s bridge during special operations.

“Jen is extremely knowledgeable when it comes to the procedures outlined in the ship’s control bill,” said Sutter. “He is professional and respectful with the entire bridge team at all times.”

Jen’s favorite quote comes from one of his fellow shipmates and master helmsman, Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Fitzgerald. “If you’re not heaving around, you’re slacking off!”

For more news from USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), visit www.dvidshub.net/unit/CVN78

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.19.2020 Date Posted: 11.19.2020 17:15 Story ID: 383401 Location: US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Steady as She Goes: Life of a Master Helmsman, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.