New U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground Command Sgt. Maj. ready to lead

Photo By Mark Schauer | Command Sgt. Maj. Herbert Gill assumed the highest enlisted leadership position at...... read more read more Photo By Mark Schauer | Command Sgt. Maj. Herbert Gill assumed the highest enlisted leadership position at U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) on November 19 in a change of responsibility ceremony presided over by YPG Commander Col. Patrick McFall. Hailing to YPG from Fort Hood, Texas, Gill stressed the vital importance of YPG's test mission to the warfighter in remarks following the ceremony. He also pledged to foster the same camaraderie between the military and civilian workforce that outgoing Command Sgt. Maj. Jamathon Nelson was widely praised for. see less | View Image Page

YUMA PROVING GROUND, Ariz.-- Command Sgt. Maj. Herbert Gill assumed the highest enlisted leadership position at U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) on November 19 in a change of responsibility ceremony presided over by YPG Commander Col. Patrick McFall.



Hailing to YPG from Fort Hood, Texas, Gill stressed the vital importance of YPG's test mission to the warfighter in remarks following the ceremony. He also pledged to foster the same camaraderie between the military and civilian workforce that outgoing Command Sgt. Maj. Jamathon Nelson was widely praised for.



“I’m here to help you with everything you need from me,” he said. “Don’t hesitate to ask anything you need of me or my family.”



In remarks to the audience, McFall praised Nelson for his service as a valued advisor during the first four months of his command, which included the proving ground hosting Project Convergence 20, the Army’s largest demonstration project of the year, amidst the ever-present risk of the COVID-19 pandemic.



“A change of responsibility means you are losing a friend and a family, but also gaining a friend and family,” McFall said. “It is both a sad and grateful day.”



For his part, Nelson thanked YPG’s Soldiers and workforce for their efforts during his tenure. He also expressed special appreciation for local military support groups such as the Yuma 50 and the military affairs committee of the Yuma County Chamber of Commerce, describing Yuma as the most military-friendly place he had encountered during his career, which influenced his decision to stay in the community in retirement. He also marveled at YPG’s ascent to the forefront of Army modernization efforts.



“YPG is on the map for several things. It isn’t because of anything anyone said, it is because of the work YPG does.”



McFall stressed that YPG’s role in Army modernization efforts is vital to the success of the Soldiers who risk their lives to protect the United States Constitution and deter potential adversaries.



“This command is now your responsibility along with mine,” he said. “We have a great responsibility before us, and I look forward to serving with you.”



Gill said he was enthused about the new position and YPG’s highly skilled personnel, and thanked the YPG community for their warm welcome.



“Thank you for making us a part of your family. So far to date, this is the most inviting place I have ever been.”



Gill, a 24-year veteran of the Army, has deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan twice. His awards and decorations include the Bronze Star with four oak leaf clusters and the Purple Heart.