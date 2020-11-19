Damage Control Petty Officers Conduct Life Saving Maintenance



By Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan Seelbach

USS Gerald R. Ford Public Affairs



NORFOLK — As Sailors lie in their racks, smoke begins filling their berthing. Through the dark, red lighting and thick smokey air, one Sailor reaches for a battle lantern, flips the switch and nothing happens.

Luckily on USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) that would never happen because Sailors who are qualified as damage control petty officers (DCPO) routinely perform maintenance on life saving damage control equipment.

According to naval ship’s technical manual (NSTM) 079, damage control equipment is divided into the categories of personnel protection, firefighting, gas free engineering, damage control, and chemical, biological, radiological defense.

Damage Controlman 2nd Class Andrew Mendez, from Brentwood, California, assigned to Ford’s engineering department, describes the central location for Ford Sailors to receive training and seek help for all damage control related maintenance.

“The DCPO shop is here to assist all DCPOs in maintaining all firefighting equipment and damage control fittings and closures throughout the ship,” said Mendez. “This includes conducting planned maintenance system requirements, providing training on how to properly maintain material condition and ensuring firefighting equipment is in working order.”

Every department aboard Ford has DCPOs who are qualified to perform these preventative maintenance checks and allow for all damage control equipment to be dependable and in operating condition. These items include water or air tight doors, hatches, various fire extinguishers types and fire stations, just to name a few.

Mendez recalled using his knowledge and experience to help another DCPO. “My most memorable experience while being a DCPO was assisting another shop in fixing a dog handle on a quick acting water tight door that kept falling on people. We identified the problem and prevented any other Sailors from being hurt.”

While conducting maintenance, Mendez explained that a Sailors level of knowledge directly affects the survivability of the ship.

“It is vital to ensure a department or divisional DCPO is knowledgeable and well trained. Everyone should become familiar with all the technical manuals and publications,” said Mendez.” The single most important aspect when completing DCPO maintenance is to make sure it is done in its entirety and that all discrepancies found are reported.”

Zone inspections are another way Sailors ensure equipment is properly maintained. A zone inspection, as explained in NSTM 079, is a rigorous inspection plan with follow-up requirements and accountability for the ship’s compartments as well as various other items such as damage control and firefighting equipment.

Chief Boatswain’s Mate Noel Barker, from Waverly, Iowa, assigned to Ford’s maintenance support center explained why zone inspections are a crucial part of the DCPO program.

“The main reason we do zone inspections onboard any ship is to check the overall material condition of spaces to continue the lifecycle of the ship,” said Barker.

“We are also checking our damage control equipment to make sure all equipment such as portable fire fighting bottles, emergency escape breathing devices, hydrostatic test date on fire hoses etc., are all within periodicity,” Barker added. “Zone inspections and DCPO maintenance go hand in hand to make sure, if the time comes and we have to fight a fire to save the ship, that the equipment will not fail.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.19.2020 Date Posted: 11.19.2020 14:28 Story ID: 383377 Location: US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Damage Control Petty Officers Conduct Life Saving Maintenance, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.