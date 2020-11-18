2020-1118-N-QA097- 001

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Nov.18, 2020) – Sharon Wesley, an administrative staff member, practices hand hygiene during an infection prevention educational activity. Clinical staff use handwashing (with soap and water), antiseptic hand wash, antiseptic hand rub (alcohol-based hand sanitizer), or surgical hand antisepsis, based on clinical circumstances and guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC encourages patients to play a role in their care by asking or reminding healthcare providers to clean their hands. Wesley, a native of Newnan, Georgia, says “I take pride in providing the information that makes sure patients and staff are safe at all times.“ #FacesofJax

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.18.2020 Date Posted: 11.19.2020 14:59 Story ID: 383375 Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US