    Hand Hygiene

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2020

    Story by Deidre Smith 

    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Jacksonville

    2020-1118-N-QA097- 001
    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Nov.18, 2020) – Sharon Wesley, an administrative staff member, practices hand hygiene during an infection prevention educational activity. Clinical staff use handwashing (with soap and water), antiseptic hand wash, antiseptic hand rub (alcohol-based hand sanitizer), or surgical hand antisepsis, based on clinical circumstances and guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC encourages patients to play a role in their care by asking or reminding healthcare providers to clean their hands. Wesley, a native of Newnan, Georgia, says “I take pride in providing the information that makes sure patients and staff are safe at all times.“ #FacesofJax

