Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    34th SOS pilots automate robot, save Air Force time

    HURLBURT FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    11.13.2020

    Story by Senior Airman Joseph Leveille 

    1st Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    HURLBURT FIELD, Fla. – The clicking of computer keys and the smell of coffee fills the room as programmers bring Gary to life.
    Two pilots with the 34th Special Operations Squadron have started building the robot “Gary” to streamline mundane office tasks and provide Airmen more time to focus on their job.
    “I was always curious about the power of automation but I had never seen it in practice and wanted to learn more about it,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Shimon Perez-Conde Gonzalez, a U-28 Draco pilot with the 34th SOS. “When I did some research and saw the software in practice, that’s when it really got my attention.”
    Perez-Conde noticed that some tasks in his workplace could be accomplished through automation and did not require human interaction, which sparked the idea of building a robot. After some brainstorming, he submitted his plan into the Air Force Digital Wingman Challenge, won first place and earned a funded license to continue automation of “Gary”, an automated robot that eliminates unnecessary time spent on routine office tasks, for one year.
    “This robot can do almost any mundane computer task,” said Perez-Conde. “For our job in particular, we fill out flight authorizations, which can be time consuming. We saw an opportunity to speed that process up exponentially.”
    “Gary” has the potential to complete these tasks at a speed faster than humanly possible, which would allow more time to be focused on other things.
    “We are limited as humans with only so much time,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. John M. Rutherford, the chief of current operations with the 34th SOS. “Time is the biggest factor on success or failure. Cutting down on those mundane tasks gives time back to our Airmen to study, become more proficient at their job or spend more time with family.”
    With time being such a big factor in whether or not the mission is successful, “Gary” is a viable option for many offices throughout the Air Force.
    “I definitely think ‘Gary’ could be and should be used Air Force wide,” said Perez-Conde. “Other offices need to start implementing automation for repetitive tasks to give time back to their Airmen.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 11.13.2020
    Date Posted: 11.19.2020 15:27
    Story ID: 383369
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 34th SOS pilots automate robot, save Air Force time, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Robot
    Pilot
    Winners
    Air Force Special Operations Command
    time
    AFSOC
    Air Force
    Pilots
    "Gary"
    U-28
    Automation
    34th SOS 34th Special Operations Squadron
    U-28 Draco
    Air Force Digital Wingman Challenge

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT