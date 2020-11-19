Fort Riley CFC Campaign

The Combined Federal Campaign has served for more than 50 years as one of the largest workplace charities in the world. On Fort Riley, the initiative is seeing a new leader bringing the program to the workforce. James Wade is serving as the Fort Riley CFC director, and believes the program is a great way for federal employees to give to their charity of choice.



“In layman’s terms, if you have a special interest in battling cancer, you can give to the American Cancer Society,” said Wade. “If you’re a big time hunter, you can give to the fish and wildlife organizations.”



The national campaign runs from mid-September to the end of December. Recurring donations start disbursement during the first part of 2021. Contributors can select from a variety of charities through the program.



“We have over 6,000 different charities to choose from,” said Wade.



Historically, participants relied on large print catalogs to find their charities. Now, CFC coordinators are pointing new contributors to CFC.org where they can do an online search.



“CFC participants choose from the list,” Katie Barker, CFC regional coordinator said. “A search for ‘cancer research’ returns 103 found charities that are all vetted to some of the highest workplace campaign standards in the country.”



The online CFC platform gives federal employees in-depth information on prior giving, tax information, their personal giving history and gift confirmations. Barker points to this functionality as being one of the reasons this year has seen an upward tick in contributions across the nation.



“The CFC is off to a great start this year,” Barker said. “We are trending nearly double the total dollars pledged on this day last year. During these historic times, when serious challenges facing our families, communities and nation require a strong response, federal employees are stepping up to support all those in need. This of course is no surprise. It’s a reminder that the CFC, this 60-year federal tradition, is an extension of federal employees’ careers of public service.”



Visit cfcgiving.opm.gov to donate to a charity within the CFC program.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.19.2020 Date Posted: 11.19.2020 12:32 Story ID: 383366 Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Riley CFC Campaign, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.