New Command Chief for NY Air Guard's 109th Airlift Wing

Latham, NY — York Air National Guard Chief Master Sgt. Jeff Trottier, a Lake Luzerne resident, took over as the top enlisted Airman in the 109th Airlift Wing during a short ceremony held on Nov. 10, 2020 at Stratton Air National Guard Base in Scotia.



Trottier replaces Command Chief Master Sgt. Denny Richardson, who is now serving as the senior enlisted leader for the 5,800 Airmen of the New York Air National Guard.



Colonel Michelle Kilgore, the commander of the 109th Airlift Wing presided over the ceremony, which was held on the air base runway.



"Chief Trottier is poised, educated and brings a wealth of experience to the position of Command Chief. His extensive intelligence background will serve him and the wing well in planning what next, the strategic future of the 109th Airlift Wing" Richardson said.



Trottier is a 22-year veteran enlisted in 1980, he spent four years as an intelligence analyst working at the National Security Agency at Ft. Meade, Maryland. After a 14-year break in service he joined the New York Air National Guard in 1998.



"I was representing a company that I was working for at a job fair and I was placed next to the New York Air National Guard recruiting booth. Having been prior active duty Air Force I was kidding with the recruiter about wanting to get back in the military," Trottier said.



"I had no desire to come back in and at the time I was 35 years old, of course as a sharp recruiter would do he asked me what my AFSC or job was and I told him intel, and without hesitation he immediately said, we have one opening. Well, here I am today standing before you after a chance meeting for which I am deeply grateful," Trottier said.



Since joining the 109th Airlift Wing, Trottier has served as Intelligence Superintendent for the wing and the Operations Group superintendent. Additionally, he also serves as a Mentor for the Senior Enlisted Intelligence Master Skills Course at Goodfellow AFB, Texas.



Trottier has also deployed in support of Operations Iraqi Freedom, and Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan, and as a KC-135 Intelligence Analyst at Anderson Air Base, Guam.



The awards he holds include the Joint Service Commendation Medal, Air Force Commendation Medal and Army Achievement Medal.



As Command Chief for the wing, his goal is to "foster an environment where enlisted Airmen have the resources to reach their full potential through mentoring, teamwork, diversity and deliberate professional development, while empowering and respecting all Airmen," Trottier said.



The 109th Airlift Wing flies the largest aircraft in the world outfitted with skies to land on snow and ice. The wing's LC-130's regularly support National Science Foundation Research in Greenland and Antarctic and operate in support of US missions in the polar regions

