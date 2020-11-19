NTAG Ohio River Valley Changes Command

Photo By Chief Petty Officer Brian Dietrick | COLUMBUS, Ohio (Nov. 19, 2020) - NTAG Ohio River Valley Command Master Chief Scott...... read more read more Photo By Chief Petty Officer Brian Dietrick | COLUMBUS, Ohio (Nov. 19, 2020) - NTAG Ohio River Valley Command Master Chief Scott Johnson (left) presents a farewell gift to Cmdr. Robert Moran during a change of command ceremony. During the ceremony, Moran was relieved by Cmdr. Warren Overton. NTAG Ohio River Valley’s mission is to man the Navy fleet with the highest quality Sailors and maintain the Navy’s unchallenged worldwide maritime superiority and ability to win wars, deter aggression and maintain freedom of the seas. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Brian Dietrick) see less | View Image Page

COLUMBUS, Ohio (Nov. 19, 2020) – Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Ohio River Valley held a change of command ceremony where Cmdr. Robert Moran was relieved by Cmdr. Warren Overton.



Capt. Robert Smith, commodore, Navy Recruiting Command Region Central, served as presiding officer for the ceremony and congratulated both officers for a job very well done during their time at the command.



Moran reported to the command, previously known as Navy Recruiting District Ohio, in October 2017 as the executive officer. In March 2019, he fleeted up to become the commanding officer and said it was one of the most rewarding tours of his naval career.



During his time in command, Moran established Team Ohio River Valley as leaders in the recruiting enterprise. They met or exceeded all officer and enlisted attainments including the very challenging nuclear, special operations and prior service programs. His team’s efforts resulted in one national award winner, 10 national award finalists, a sweep in regional station awards, the Bronze “R” and for the first time in the command’s storied history, the Gold “R”, recognizing the gold standard in recruiting.



Moran will transfer to Naples, Italy and Overton is excited to start his tenure as commanding officer for the nation’s premier recruiting team.



Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, NTAG Ohio River Valley’s mission is to man the Navy fleet with the highest quality Sailors and maintain the Navy’s unchallenged worldwide maritime superiority and ability to win wars, deter aggression and maintain freedom of the seas. NTAG Ohio River Valley operates 56 Talent Acquisition Stations and four Navy Officer Recruiting stations throughout Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and West Virginia.



For more news from NTAG Ohio River Valley, visit us on the web, http://www.cnrc.navy.mil/pages-nrd/ohio/default.html; and on our Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/NTAGOhioRiverValley.