Combatant Commander highlights importance of Mariner partnerships to the prosperity and security of the Nation

SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, Ill. -- U.S. Army Gen. Stephen R. Lyons, commander, U.S. Transportation Command, spoke virtually to the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) Nov. 19, calling them the “Keepers of the Standards” during the Annual Member and Advisory Council Meeting.



ABS is a professional organization that has set the standard of the U.S. maritime industry through establishing and regulating the design, construction, operations and maintenance of ships and other maritime structures since 1862.



“In spite of the pandemic, the sealift industry has continued its important mission, adapting to the challenging environment, and in TRANSCOM’s case, conducting vessel activation and resuming the movement of rotational forces,” said Lyons. "Maritime commerce continues to drive our economic prosperity and stability.”



Lyons stressed the importance of investing in U.S-flagged vessels and merchant marine expertise to promote prosperity and security, because the fleet that supports global trade is also becomes the auxiliary for the Department of Defense (DOD) in times of conflict.



“When our nation goes to war, so does the maritime industry,” he said. “With 85 percent of our forces based in the continental United States, nearly 90 percent of our military equipment is expected to deploy via sealift in a major conflict. In order to deploy those forces, we require safe, reliable, and ready U.S.-flagged vessels, mariners to crew those ships, and a global network of nodes.”



Lyons also said the key to maintaining maritime strength is strong mariner leadership. ABS ensures the merchant fleet is safe and is able to respond to national defense when needed. According to him, high standards, strict enforcement, and innovation are all key to remaining relevant and ready.



Lyons said, “Sealift recapitalization remains one of my top priorities.”



Over the past year, there has been alignment across the DOD and the U.S. Navy to pursue a “buy-used” recapitalization strategy. This initiative will help modernize ships that are part of the U.S.-flagged Maritime Security Program fleets, a Maritime Administration program that provides a retainer incentive to vessels in exchange for their availability during times of need like conflict.



“We must invest in U.S. flagged vessels and U.S. Merchant Mariners expertise to promote national prosperity and security,” said Lyons.



In support of TRANSCOM’s mission, ABS maintains key partnerships with the Military Sealift Command, the U.S. Maritime Administration and a number of ship management companies, all of which transport U.S. forces and equipment across the globe and deliver logistics to these forces worldwide.



“ABS understands the U.S. Transportation Command’s mission to execute global integrated mobility in support of America’s deployed forces,” said Christopher Wiernicki, ABS Chairman, President and CEO. “ABS remains committed as an integral team member to supporting the needs of current and future fleets in the development and delivery of new technologies during peacetime operations, and proudly stands ready to support any surge in time of war or other need to support the nation.”



Lyons emphasized the importance of America’s maritime industry and its role to the security of the United States.



“I appreciate the opportunity to speak to you today and thank you for the role you play in worldwide safety standards, classification and engineering enterprise. The health of our global sealift industry and safety of our mariners is inextricably linked to the success of the Department of Defense and USTRANSCOM,” concluded Lyons. “Together, we deliver.”



USTRANSCOM exists as a warfighting combatant command to project and sustain military power at a time and place of the nation’s choosing. Powered by dedicated men and women, USTRANSCOM underwrites the lethality of the Joint Force, advances American interests around the globe, and provides our nation's leaders with strategic flexibility to select from multiple options, while creating multiple dilemmas for our adversaries.

