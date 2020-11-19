Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Georgia Medical Detachment responds to the point of need

    Labeling Samples

    Photo By Spc. Isaiah Matthews | U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Kirsti Horton, a combat medic with the Marietta-based Georgia

    MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2020

    Story by Spc. Isaiah Matthews 

    Georgia National Guard

    Each year, thousands of Georgia Army National Guard Soldiers receive medical care from the Marietta-based Georgia Medical Detachment, 78th Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard.

    The Georgia Medical Detachment, or MED DET, is responsible for maintaining the Georgia Army National Guard's health and wellness. This year though, the MED DET assisted civilians and service members alike. During this unprecedented time of responding to a global pandemic, the MED DET undertook a new approach to ensure the safety of civilians and Georgia Guardsmen.

    “We were the fist medical detachment in conjunction with our medical Air Force counterparts to establish medical support teams,” said Maj. Gregory Hawley, commander of the Georgia Medical Detachment. “We had teams in place to provide support however the hospitals needed.”

    To ensure the force's safety, the MED DET released guidance from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Guard Bureau about force health protection measures. The detachment disseminated the information to the medical support companies and company commanders throughout the Georgia Army National Guard. These recommendations and cautions allowed Soldiers and Airmen to understand the virus better and mitigate the risk of exposure.

    As public health's growing needs changed throughout the year, the MED DET adjusted its focus. During the beginning and the height of COVID-19, the detachment joined forces with the Georgia Air National Guard to respond to the public's need. Joint force medical teams deployed to the three hospitals in Georgia with high COVID-19 rates, which were Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany, and Floyd Medical Center in Rome.

    While responding to the public health crisis, the Georgia Medical Detachment widened its focus by preparing for the upcoming flu season. The detachment instilled new precautions this year to mitigate the spread of the flu while continuing the fight against COVID-19.

    "We've made sure we incorporated the COVID-19 social distancing practices with the flu," said Hawley. "Getting the flu shot won't stop you from getting COVID-19, but it will keep your immune system healthy, and that will help you fight the virus."

    The Georgia Medical Detachment's mission has always been to promote and protect the health of the Georgia Army National Guard force. However, the fight against COVID-19 has demonstrated the detachment's ability to build greater response capability and to alleviate suffering, no matter if the point of need is civilian or military.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 11.19.2020
    Date Posted: 11.19.2020 09:30
    Story ID: 383344
    Location: MARIETTA, GA, US 
