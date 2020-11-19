San Jose, California Sailor Serves with Security Forces in Horn of Africa

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti – Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Daniel Phillips, from San Jose, California, is a U.S. Navy Sailor deployed to Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ). As the administrative petty officer for CLDJ’S Security Forces, he is responsible for all correspondence to the 62 Sailors in the department. Located in an austere environment, Camp Lemonnier is a U.S. Navy base located in the Horn of Africa and is the only enduring U.S. military base on the continent of Africa.



Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti provides, operates, and sustains superior service in support of combat readiness and security of ships, aircraft, detachments and personnel for regional and combatant command requirements, enabling operations and providing stability in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive U.S.-African Nations relations.



Phillips, a 2019 graduate of Norwich University, Vermont, earned a master’s degree in public administration, credits his success in the Navy and during the deployment to the lessons he has learned throughout his military career.



“I am learning how to better help people,” Phillips said. “The largest factor was developing patience.”



According to Navy officials, maintaining maritime superiority is a vital part of a Navy that is present today and prepared for tomorrow. The impact affects Americans and their interests around the world, as more than 70 percent of the Earth is covered by water and 90 percent of all trade travels by sea.



"The United States Navy requires the best and brightest to keep our fleet ready and able for any test that comes before us," said Captain Kyle Schuman, commanding officer of Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. "Petty Officer Phillips is the epitome of these standards and represents Sailors who personify the fighting spirit of America and serve with honor and courage to protect liberty around the globe."



Phillips plays an important role in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.



“I am confident that we will maximize the Navy we have today while delivering the Navy that our nation will rely upon tomorrow,” said Adm. Mike Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations. “We will do so with urgency. Our fleet will be a potent, formidable force that competes around the world every day, deterring those who would challenge us while reassuring our allies and partners.”



Though there are many ways for Sailors to earn distinction in their command, community and career, Phillips is most proud of leadership’s influence.



“Master-at Arms 1st Class Edward Cutie and Chief Master-at-Arms Antonio Walker have led, guided and mentored me on personal development and career development,” said Phillips. “I’ve learned valuable life lessons and seen things that have shaped my future goals for my Navy career.”



Phillips is the first to serve in the military and achieves great satisfaction in serving his country.



“My job lets me interact with people who provide opportunities and guidance. Plus, the different daily experiences make it fun,” said Phillips.

