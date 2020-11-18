311th Fighter Squadron class 20-BBH graduation

HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. -- Thirteen F-16 Viper student pilots graduated from the 311th Fighter Squadron’s F-16 Basic Course, during a physically distanced ceremony at Hangar 500, 14 Nov., here.
The F-16 B-Course is a 37-week long course required for all student pilots. On average, B-Course students log 70 hours of flying time over 59 sorties in addition to roughly 245-hours of academic training and 69-hours of flight simulator training.
The 49th Wing is the Air Force’s premiere F-16 and MQ-9 Reaper aircrew training wing. Graduates of the F-16 B-course will be reassigned to operational flying units throughout the combat Air Force.
Congratulations to the graduates of Class 20-BBH:
Capt. Tre Kidwell
Capt. Johan Weinberg
Capt. Jonathan Clements
Capt. Patrick O’Shea
1st Lt. Oscar Carl
1st Lt. Alexander Pruss
1st Lt. Pittayut Phonboon
1st Lt. Maxwell Childs
1st Lt. Adam Cincione
1st Lt. Ethan Smith
1st Lt. Jeffrey Weingast
1st Lt. Clarke Niles
1st Lt. Finn Brutsman
