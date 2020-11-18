311th Fighter Squadron class 20-BBH graduation

HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. -- Thirteen F-16 Viper student pilots graduated from the 311th Fighter Squadron’s F-16 Basic Course, during a physically distanced ceremony at Hangar 500, 14 Nov., here.

The F-16 B-Course is a 37-week long course required for all student pilots. On average, B-Course students log 70 hours of flying time over 59 sorties in addition to roughly 245-hours of academic training and 69-hours of flight simulator training.

The 49th Wing is the Air Force’s premiere F-16 and MQ-9 Reaper aircrew training wing. Graduates of the F-16 B-course will be reassigned to operational flying units throughout the combat Air Force.

Congratulations to the graduates of Class 20-BBH:

Capt. Tre Kidwell

Capt. Johan Weinberg

Capt. Jonathan Clements

Capt. Patrick O’Shea

1st Lt. Oscar Carl

1st Lt. Alexander Pruss

1st Lt. Pittayut Phonboon

1st Lt. Maxwell Childs

1st Lt. Adam Cincione

1st Lt. Ethan Smith

1st Lt. Jeffrey Weingast

1st Lt. Clarke Niles

1st Lt. Finn Brutsman

