    311th Fighter Squadron class 20-BBH graduation

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2020

    Story by Airman 1st Class Quion Lowe 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. -- Thirteen F-16 Viper student pilots graduated from the 311th Fighter Squadron’s F-16 Basic Course, during a physically distanced ceremony at Hangar 500, 14 Nov., here.
    The F-16 B-Course is a 37-week long course required for all student pilots. On average, B-Course students log 70 hours of flying time over 59 sorties in addition to roughly 245-hours of academic training and 69-hours of flight simulator training.
    The 49th Wing is the Air Force’s premiere F-16 and MQ-9 Reaper aircrew training wing. Graduates of the F-16 B-course will be reassigned to operational flying units throughout the combat Air Force.
    Congratulations to the graduates of Class 20-BBH:
    Capt. Tre Kidwell
    Capt. Johan Weinberg
    Capt. Jonathan Clements
    Capt. Patrick O’Shea
    1st Lt. Oscar Carl
    1st Lt. Alexander Pruss
    1st Lt. Pittayut Phonboon
    1st Lt. Maxwell Childs
    1st Lt. Adam Cincione
    1st Lt. Ethan Smith
    1st Lt. Jeffrey Weingast
    1st Lt. Clarke Niles
    1st Lt. Finn Brutsman

