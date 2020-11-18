TSC Great Lakes Announces Chief Selects

GREAT LAKES, Ill. (November 18, 2020) – Five Training Support Center (TSC) Great Lakes first class petty officers were selected for promotion to chief petty officer according to a Navy message release November 18.



"The Sailors selected to chief petty officer from Training Support Center Great Lakes have shown what hard work, dedication to their Sailors, their Commands, and the Navy, along with sustained superior performance will achieve," said TSC Great Lakes Commanding Officer Capt. Pat Sutton. "This will be one of many fulfilling milestones and accomplishments of their careers: entering the prestigious ranks of chief petty officer."



The list of first class petty officers who were selected for promotion to the rank of chief petty officer is as follows:



Air Traffic Controller 1st Class Shavon Armstrong

Gas Turbine System Technician Mechanical 1st Class Andrew Barnabe

Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Kerry Duncan

Quartermaster 1st Class Tara Morgan

Culinary Specialist 1st Class India Shula

