TSC Great Lakes Sailors Graduate NITC

Great Lakes, Ill. (November 18, 2020)— Training Support Center (TSC) presented certificates to Sailors completing Navy Instructor Training Course (NITC) November 18.



NITC prepares Sailors to teach other Sailors in a formal setting. The course covers both technique and theory, and provides the groundwork needed for effective instruction.



Six Sailors successfully completed the two-week course dedicated to prepare Navy Military Training Instructors (NMTI) in providing leadership, mentorship, and professional development to new-accession Sailors prior to fulfilling their first tour in the Fleet.



Sailors completing the course receive an 805A Navy Enlisted Classification. The classification is given to Sailors that can deliver training material, administer tests, counsel students on academic problems, document academic performance, evaluate training, and perform curriculum maintenance tasks to ensure validated formalized training requirements are executed.



“Those who complete the NITC course bring their fleet experiences and learn proven techniques in our classroom to share those experiences with the students they will be training,” said NMTI Damage Controlman 1st Class Jordan Belcher, staff training/indoc leading petty officer at TSC.



Classes included in the course include classroom management and materials, effective communication and questioning, instructional methods, motivation, principles of learning, and building lesson plans.



The role that NMTIs play in forging the Navy’s future is no small task. Nearly one-third of all Sailors graduating from Recruit Training Command, around 11,000 to 13,000 young men and women, transfer annually to TSC for “A” School or accession-level training. An NMTI is responsible for leading 250 to 400 of those Sailors daily.



“Without completing NITC, our NMTI’s would not have the experience nor qualifications to properly instruct here at TSC,” Belcher said. “NITC is the foundation for the skills needed for staff members to learn and qualify as NMTIs.”



The commitment by staff in providing the fleet with well-rounded Sailors is the mission at TSC.



“Developing our NMTI’s leadership abilities and providing them tools to be highly successful is a priority,’’ said TSC Great Lakes Commanding Officer Capt. Patrick Sutton. “While we are investing a lot of time and energy in the professional development of our NMTI’s, we are working hard in the area of character development for our new accession Sailors. Not only are our Sailors learning a professional trade via the apprentice level schools they are attending, the NMTI’s are teaching them how to daily live by our core values: honor, courage and commitment.”