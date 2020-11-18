Recruiting leaders promote virtual job fair on morning show

PHOENIX – Leadership from 5th Recruiting Brigade, United States Recruiting Command, made an appearance on local Phoenix television, Nov. 18, to promote an upcoming virtual job fair and opportunities available in the Army.



Col. La’Tonya Jordan, commander, 5th Rec. Bde., and Lt. Col. Brandon Oliveira, commander, Phoenix Recruiting Battalion, appeared on the ‘Arizona Daily Mix’ show and spoke to host Brad Perry about a variety of topics, including their own Army experiences.



Jordan said she began her Army career over 30 years ago in the National Guard in N.C., providing her a chance to pay for college.



“My parents couldn’t afford to pay for college, so I joined the guard and served for eight years, before joining the ROTC (Reserve Officer Training Corps) program to get a commission,” Jordan said. “Originally it wasn’t something I wanted to do, but I did a few semesters and I saw it as a challenge. I felt like I was going to get a commission in the guard, but I got an active duty one and here I am, 22 years later.”



Oliveira said he was attending the University of Montana and was offered a two year scholarship, leading him on a path to a career as a Special Forces officer.



“Once I was offered the scholarship I never looked back … I’ve been in for over 20 years and two dozen countries around the world,” Oliveira said. “My wife’s been with me all 20 years and it’s been a great ride.”



Jordan talked about the virtual job fair initiative, which is an essential way to promote the Army in the current COVID-19 environment and promote the vast array of opportunities available.



“There are over 150 jobs in the Army, including technology and cyber fields – you name it, there’s an opportunity out there,” she said.



Oliveira said the Army will pay for Soldiers to attend schools, in a variety of career fields.



“We pay for young people to go to medical school, to get trained as dental technicians, aviators … our recruiters are out there talking to them about how we can pay for school,” he explained.



Oliveira said the Phoenix battalion will be hosting a virtual job fair on Dec. 2, on their various social media platforms, under Go Army Arizona, where possible applicants can find out more about Army opportunities.



“Look online, we’re there every day, so just Google it and find out about the 150 opportunities that are out there for careers,” Oliveira said. “See if any are right for you.”

