Tyndall prepares for a spooktacular Halloween

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla.—



Tyndall Air Force Base is working hard this Halloween to make sure the scariest thing for parents and kids to worry about is an empty bag with no candy.



Halloween is full of spooks and scares around every corner, which makes safety a top priority for Tyndall.



This year the 325th Fighter Wing will be hosting a fall festival Oct. 30 to include a trunk or treat and Tyndall’s 823rd Red Horse Squadron, Detachment 1, will be hosting a Halloween haunted trail Oct. 29 and 30.



“Wing safety will be conducting a pre inspection of both grounds and initial set up of any installation built or constructed for walk through or continued use to look for possible hazards that could result in trips, injury or damage of property,” said Senior Airman Bertrand Vicks, 325th FW occupational safety specialist.



Vicks explained that wing safety will be working closely with the 325th Security Forces Squadron and 325th Civil Engineer Squadron to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all.



While costumes and candy can be the best part about the spooky season, they can also be the most dangerous.



“Vigilance is one of the top safety measures a parent can take with their child,” said Vicks.



Kids are often dressed in dark clothing that can be hard to see while operating a vehicle and candy should always be checked before consumption.



Another factor to consider this Halloween season is COVID-19. Families are advised to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to prevent the potential spread of the virus. These protective measures include wearing a mask when social distancing cannot be maintained and remaining aware of which houses are not participating in the seasonal activities to avoid any unnecessary interaction while trick or treating.



Vicks assured that Tyndall is taking every measure to make sure that participating in family activities can be enjoyed safely this Halloween season.

