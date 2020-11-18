U.S. Coast Guard bolsters relations with Brazilian navy

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Charles Sexton (WPC-1108) and the Brazilian training ship...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Charles Sexton (WPC-1108) and the Brazilian training ship Basil (U-27) crewmembers participate in a wreath-laying ceremony Nov. 15, 2020, near the last known location of the R12 submarine (SS 89) accident. The ceremony is in honor of the Brazilian Navy Officers and U.S. Navy military members who died in World War II. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Ensign Maya Gause) see less | View Image Page

MIAMI — The USCGC Charles Sexton (WPC 1108), the coastal patrol ship USS Zephyr and the Brazilian training ship Brasil held a memorial wreath-laying ceremony at sea Sunday in honor of the Brazilian navy officers and U.S. Navy military members who died in a World War II submarine accident involving the USS R-12 (SS 89) off the coast of Key West.



The Charles Sexton crew and partners held the ceremony near the last known location of the R12 submarine. The ceremony included brief remarks, a minute of silence, and the laying of two wreaths by the Basi crew, representing each country participating.



R12 departed Key West on June 12, 1943, for routine training operations with 45 U.S. Navy sailors and two Brazilian navy observers embarked. At 12:23 p.m., the collision alarm was sounded, and it was reported the forward battery compartment was flooding. In an estimated 15 seconds, R-12 sank, taking 42 officers and enlisted crew members with it, including the two embarked Brazilian officers. Only the bridge watch, which included the commanding officer, survived. The five surviving men were picked up by the submarine chaser SC-449 around 6 p.m. the same evening.



R12 was located on June 23, 1943, in 93 fathoms of water at 24°23'50"N, 81°38'30"W. The official cause of the sinking is still unknown.



On Nov. 6, the training ship Brasil and crew moored at Station Mayport, Florida, and the commanding officer and crew met with Coast Guard crews from the cutters Maria Bray, Hammer, Tarpon, and Heron.



This engagement allowed the Brazilian navy and Coast Guard crews to interact and develop deeper partnerships offering relationship building for both countries. This was the first port call for the Brasil crew, and it also allowed them to experience U.S. culture and the diversity America offers.