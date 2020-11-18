Talkin’ football: Space Soldiers chat with Denver Broncos players

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- In a virtual chatroom presented by USAA, Soldiers from the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command asked questions to two Denver Broncos players as part of a “Salute to Service” virtual meet and greet, Nov. 16.



For a half an hour, linebackers Josey Jewell and Alexander Johnson fielded questions ranging from what is their favorite football drill to who is the grouchiest player on the team.



After the Zoom call, the players signed digital autographs for those who sent in photos.



Broncos Country Tonight host Matt Boyer moderated the event.



At the conclusion, Col. Stephen Parrish, U.S. Army Satellite Operations Brigade commander, spoke on behalf of the Soldiers in attendance.



“As a lifelong Bronco fan, I want to thank you guys for taking the time to do this,“ Parrish said. “It really means a lot to the Soldiers who are supporters of Broncos Nation. Go Broncos!”



Salute to Service is a year-round effort to honor, empower, and connect U.S. service members, veterans and their families. USAA and the NFL encourage military appreciation through the Salute to Service effort.

