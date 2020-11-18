News article from Wiesbadener Kurier, 18 NOVEMBER 2020

By DPA/lhe

Courtesy Translation: Nadine Bower, Community Relations



In several cities in Hessen, drivers of public transport will not be on duty on Saturday. Other public transport workers are already on strike on Thursday and Friday.



WIESBADEN / FRANKFURT - New public transportation strikes: With its call for strikes in several Hessen cities, the Verdi union wants to put pressure on the ongoing negotiations. On Saturday, bus and train drivers want to put down their work at the beginning of the early shift, the union announced. In Kassel, trains and buses will be affected, in Marburg buses, in Wiesbaden buses and in Frankfurt underground trains and trams.



S-Bahn trains and buses are not a full replacement



S-Bahn trains and buses, on the other hand, will run in Frankfurt, a spokesman for the city's transport company stressed. However, they cannot be a full replacement for the transportation lines that do not operate because of the strike. Passengers are advised to obtain up-to-date information on their connections as soon as possible before they begin their journey.



According to a spokeswoman for the transport company KVG, the RegioTrams will only run to Kassel Central Station on their three transportation lines on Thursday and Friday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.; the routes through the Kassel city center will be eliminated. On Saturday, the RegioTrams of those three lines only service the northern region of Hessen. They do not have any routes in the city center of Kassel.



Passengers could use the NPT buses instead, which will also be operating in Kassel.



Source: https://www.wiesbadener-kurier.de/politik/hessen/verdi-kundigt-weitere-warnstreiks-im-opnv-an_22613626

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.18.2020 Date Posted: 11.18.2020 10:25 Story ID: 383282 Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Courtesy translation: Verdi announces further public transport strikes, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.