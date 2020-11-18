Space Soldiers conduct training with Japanese partners

Courtesy Photo | A Soldier of the 14th Missile Defense Battery, Kyogamisaki Communication Site,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | A Soldier of the 14th Missile Defense Battery, Kyogamisaki Communication Site, Kyotango-Shi, Japan, instructs soldiers of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force on the operation of a crew-served machine gun during a U.S.-Japan multinational joint force field training exercise, Nov. 2-3. The battery is operated by the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command’s 1st Space Brigade. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Soldiers of the 14th Missile Defense Battery, who operate the Kyogamisaki Communication Site, Kyotanog-Shi, Kyoto, Japan, and U.S. Marines partnered with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force and the Japan Air Self-Defense Force to conduct a field training exercise, Nov. 2-3.



The exercise included training in first aid, explosive ordnance disposal, unmanned aircraft system and counterattack infantry maneuvers.



“This (FTX) gave us the opportunity to improve our communications with the steep language barrier between us and our host partners,” said 1st Sgt. Kent Scobey, 14th Missile Defense Battery. “Additionally, it gave us the collective ability to plan and operate in a field environment, as well as a great opportunity to enhance mutual understanding when it comes to our bilateral partners through cultural exchange.”



In addition to military training, the Soldiers of the battery took part in a traditional Japanese Taiko drum ceremony and practiced writing Japanese letters with their host partners, said 1st Lt. Taylor Franzen, 14th Missile Defense Battery deputy commander.



“These types of events are a great opportunity to enhance mutual understanding when it comes to our bilateral partners through cultural exchange,” Franzen said. “We always enjoy learning about the rich Japanese culture and history from the Japanese first-hand.”



The 14th Missile Defense Battery, operated by the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command’s 1st Space Brigade, routinely conducts exercises with the Japanese Self-Defense Forces.