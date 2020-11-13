174th BDE observers help partner units excel during Warfighter 21-02

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. — Around 25 Soldiers from the 174th Infantry Brigade traveled to Fort Indiantown Gap to observe and coach the Pennsylvania National Guard’s 55th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade and the Tennessee National Guard’s 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment as they test their staff procedures at Warfighter Exercise 21-02.



“They’re testing their systems here. They went through the whole mission development process for the regimental staff, and now that they’ve finished their mission planning they’re actually working on the execution side of things,” said Cpt. Mark Stephenson, an observer coach/trainer, 1st Maneuver Battalion, 307th Infantry Regiment. Stephenson is partnered with the 278th ACR.



“We’re helping them codify their standard operating procedures, figuring out what works for them and what doesn’t, providing input as we can, and establishing a baseline for where they are,” said Master Sgt. Joseph Daugherty, the 174th Inf. Bde.’s operations NCOIC. “That’ll tell us where to start when XCTC (eXportable Combat Training Capability) comes up next year.”



XCTC rotations are the centerpiece of First Army’s relationship with their partnered National Guard and Reserve units, offering a combat training center-like experience without the cost associated with sending a unit to the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, Calif., or the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk, La.



However partnership is an ongoing effort, Daugherty said.

“The biggest thing we’re out here to do is to build partnership with [278th ACR] so we’re going to carry them through XCTC next July at Fort Hood, Texas,” Daugherty said. “In theory, we’ll carry them through their NTC rotation as well.”



Warfighter Exercise 21-02 concluded November 13 with a formal after-action review.

