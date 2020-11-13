MCAS New River, Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron Marines celebrate 245th Marine Corps Birthday

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCAS New River Headquarters, Headquarters Squadron celebrates 245th Marine Corps birthday

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    11.13.2020

    Story by Cpl. Alexis Schneider 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    In keeping with tradition of honoring the legacy, history and milestones of the Marine Corps, U.S. Marines with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron (H&HS) with Marine Corps Air Station New River celebrated the 245th Marine Corps Birthday with a historical uniform pageant and cake cutting ceremony at the Goettge Field House on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, Nov. 13, 2020.

    “The Marine Corps Birthday gives us an opportunity to reconnect with old Marine buddies to wish them a happy birthday,” said Lt. Col. Benjamin M. Friedrick, the commanding officer of H&HS. “It never surprises me how emotional Marines get when you tell them happy birthday.”

    The historical pageant displayed the long lineage of various uniforms worn by U.S. Marines since its inception in 1775, signifying the evolution of Marines from past to present.

    According to Staff Sgt. Erika M. Cruz, the ceremony event coordinator, the mission was to uphold traditions and celebrate the birthday all while adhering to COVID-19 regulations. Marines attending and participating in the ceremony wore masks and kept socially distant.

    Regardless of the clime or place, each year Marines pay homage to those whom have gone before us. These traditions, customs and courtesies set Marines apart from other military branches. Cake cutting ceremonies are a tradition that signifies the mentorship between generations of the oldest passing on knowledge to the youngest just as the oldest Marine passes cake to the youngest Marine during the ceremony.

    “The Marine Corps Birthday is a time for reflection, a time to break bread with my sisters and brothers,” said Sgt. Maj. Derrick S. Benbow the H&HS sergeant major. “If there is ever a time we have forgotten about what we stand, this is the time to rekindle the flames and remember that we are a part of something bigger than ourselves.”

