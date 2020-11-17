Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2020

    Story by Jane Lee 

    Martin Army Community Hospital

    November 17, 2020

    Army Warrior Tasks: BMACH Soldiers Train to Survive
    From Martin Army Community Hospital

    FORT BENNING, GA – Do you know how to navigate unfamiliar terrain without Waze or Google Maps? How about mastering that skill after treating a casualty and calling in a medevac?

    Fort Benning Martin Army Community Hospital Soldiers do, thanks to this week’s Army Warrior Tasks/Battle Drill. 1st Lt. Tia McDonald explained the importance of the quarterly training. “We want to make sure people who are in MEDDAC can do our Soldier first duties if we get deployed.”

    In order to enhance BMACH Soldiers’ readiness to fight and win on the battlefield, 150 had to properly don CBRN (chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear) gear. They also had to treat patients suffering from an amputation, while under fire themselves. Soldiers then had to relay critical information as quickly as possible when sending up a 9-line (Army’s version of calling 911). Last but not least, the teams of two had 30 minutes to find one of five points using just a map, protractor and compass.

    “They get tested on a whole grading scale. Land navigation is the one that gets most people,” Staff Sgt. Stephanie Kirk said. “We make sure we re-train, re-train, re-train.”

    Instructors certainly put the Soldiers through their paces. At the casualty station, Soldiers had to apply a tourniquet to an amputation and treat massive bleeding from another wound on the neck. All the while, the instructor called out complication after complication as Soldiers assessed their patient for an obstructed airway, shock, onset of hypothermia and responsiveness.

    “The thing with every Army training that we are assigned is 100% passing, 100% ready,” McDonald said. “Our training is how we account for readiness… not just being medically ready but also making sure people are aware of doctrine and doing things correctly and with integrity.”

    Date Taken: 11.17.2020
    Date Posted: 11.18.2020 10:19
    Story ID: 383274
    Location: FORT BENNING, GA, US 
