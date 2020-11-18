Courtesy translation: Signs and loudspeaker announcements provide information about the mask requirement

Courtesy Photo | Icon to accompany courtesy translations of press releases from the city of Wiesbaden.... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Icon to accompany courtesy translations of press releases from the city of Wiesbaden. see less | View Image Page

Press release of the city of Wiesbaden, 18 NOV 2020

Courtesy Translation: Lena Stange, Public Affairs Specialist



WIESBADEN, Germany -- In Wiesbaden, it is mandatory to wear a mask in the downtown pedestrian zone, the station forecourt and the area around the Berufsschule (vocational school). This requirement came into effect on Sunday, Nov. 15. The city has provided extensive information about it. On Wednesday, Nov. 18, signs indicating that a mask is required were placed in the respective areas. This enables citizens to see at a glance where and at what time the mask requirement is in effect and where and when they can go without a mask. Information is also displayed on the Wall AG's digital city information systems. In addition, the Stadtpolizei informs about the mask requirement via loudspeaker announcements.



Currently, the Stadtpolizei only issues warnings in the event of non-compliance with the mask requirement. Starting Monday, Nov. 23, they can banish people from the area temporarily and impose fines of 50 euros per violation. However, the focus will remain on informing the citizens. The Stadtpolizei will impose fines with a sense of proportion and only in individual cases. “Unfortunately, we still have a very high number of cases in Wiesbaden. We therefore appeal to all citizens to continue to adhere to the applicable distance and hygiene rules and to comply with the mask requirement,” say Lord Mayor Gert-Uwe Mende and Mayor and Head of the Health Department Dr. Oliver Franz. "Together we can all contribute to slowing down the spread of the virus."



With the mask requirement, the city is implementing a state requirement. According to the Hessen's current Corona Contact and Operating Restriction Ordinance, "a mouth and nose covering must be worn on heavily-frequented streets, open spaces and areas, if the minimum distance of 1.5 meters to persons from other households cannot be maintained, especially in pedestrian zones and at traffic junctions. ”A mask must be worn in the pedestrian zone from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. During this time, most of the shops are open and many people are moving around, so the streets are very busy. The mask requirement is also in effect from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the area of the vocational school center (Berufsschulzentrum) and throughout the entire day on the station forecourt. The exact boundaries of the areas where a mask is required can be viewed at wiesbaden.de/coronavirus at “Pressemeldungen und Verordnungen”.



The health authority can be reached by phone at (0611) 312828; Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and on the weekends from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The employees of the Hessen-wide Corona hotline answer questions about health and quarantine daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on (0800) 5554666. Further questions, concerns and information about the corona virus will be answered Monday to Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Current information on the subject of Corona is also available at wiesbaden.de/coronavirus.



